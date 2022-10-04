THE VETERANS CONSORTIUM PRO BONO PROGRAM 2022 PRO BONO MISSION PARTNER AWARDEES

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans Consortium (TVC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 TVC Pro Bono Mission Partner Awards. We are pleased to recognize these exceptional members of our National Volunteer Corps for their outstanding record of service to TVC. These awardees devote their time, expertise, and resources to our mission. They not only serve as advocates, but also as advisors and mentors to our other volunteers to ensure we provide the best legal services, free of charge, to our nation's defenders.

TVC Recognizes Exceptional Members of our National Volunteer Corps (PRNewswire)

TVC Recognizes Exceptional Pro Bono Volunteers Serving Veterans In Need

The awards will be presented on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, during our virtual TVC Pro Bono Mission Partner Awards event. The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program will recognize the following attorneys, law firms and corporate law departments for their outstanding contributions in service to our nation's veterans.

TVC Chairman's Award: Kamaria Davis, Esq.

TVC Law Firm Pro Bono Mission Partner: Shook, Hardy & Bacon, L.L.P.

TVC Law Firm/Corporate Pro Bono Mission Partner: Covington & Burling LLP and Northrop Grumman Corporation

We would like to express our profound gratitude for the dedicated service of all our awardees. On behalf of the veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors that we are privileged to serve, we thank them for their service. We look forward to sharing the contributions of these awardees and honoring their successes on November 9, 2022.

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (TVC) is a leading national 501(c)(3) charity providing free legal services for veterans in need.

For more information about TVC, how to get involved, how to support the organization and our national outreach initiatives please visit our website, www.vetsprobono.org or contact TVC via email at outreach@vetsprobono.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Veterans Consortium