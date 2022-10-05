DLT Solutions and TD SYNNEX Public Sector Entities Re-brand as TD SYNNEX Public Sector

Purpose-built business unit combines the strengths of three organizations to create one specialized, fully integrated solutions aggregator for the U.S. public sector

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TD SYNNEX Public Sector, part of TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), announced its launch as a unified, purpose-driven brand that combines the strengths and decades of dedicated service to the U.S. public sector of three successful organizations – DLT Solutions, Tech Data Public Sector Solutions and SYNNEX GOVSolv.

TD SYNNEX Public Sector Logo (PRNewswire)

DLT Solutions and TD SYNNEX U.S. public sector entities re-brand as TD SYNNEX Public Sector.

This new specialized, fully integrated business unit will focus on bridging the gap between technology partners and U.S. public sector organizations, so they can achieve their individual missions. This will be accomplished through specialized and scalable aggregator solutions, including channel enablement, engineering services and support, industry-centric marketing, the Diversity Alliance Program, and our Cloud Navigator, Enterprise Agreement Platform, Confirmed Stateside Support and Secure Software Factory offerings.

We are excited to bring TD SYNNEX Public Sector to market, an always evolving, next-generation business unit with a combined 75 years of dedication and service to the U.S. public sector. Integrating the capabilities and U.S. public sector operations of the legacy organizations was a strategic move to leverage the strengths of three different, but complementary, entities into a single business unit that provides full project lifecycle delivery and support for vendors, channel partners and end-users across the entire U.S. public sector.

"This announcement comes at a time when the U.S. public sector is under pressure to deliver transformational change in terms of complying with modernization, cybersecurity and customer experience directives, while facing significant supply chain issues," said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president of public sector vendor management, TD SYNNEX Public Sector. "The unprecedented combination of talent, resources, capabilities and global reach positions TD SYNNEX Public Sector as the catalyst to connect the entire U.S. public sector, making it easier for technology companies, their channel partners and U.S. public sector end-users to do business, while helping to modernize and secure our nation's IT network."

Maintaining a complete technology portfolio from endpoint devices and edge computing to advanced integrated software solutions, TD SYNNEX Public Sector will focus on the key domain areas that are shaping today's U.S. public sector, including data and analytics, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure and application lifecycle. It will offer an agile, flexible and innovative organization with the full support of the world's leading global distributor and solutions aggregator, TD SYNNEX, including an additional reach back to more than 22,000 of the IT industry's best and brightest.

"Our people are industry-leading practitioners with decades of experience serving the U.S. public sector," said Eddie Franklin, senior vice president of public sector sales, TD SYNNEX Public Sector. "We can now bring their collective insights to bear to best support our technology vendors and channel partners, as well as their customers across the federal, state, local and education landscape."

For more information about TD SYNNEX Public Sector, please click here.

About TD SYNNEX Public Sector

TD SYNNEX Public Sector is a business unit of TD SYNNEX. It is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs and solving the challenges of the U.S. federal, state, local and education markets. TD SYNNEX Public Sector helps simplify the process and removes barriers for independent infrastructure and software vendors, federal systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the U.S. public sector. For more information, please click here.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

© 2022 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TD SYNNEX Public Sector