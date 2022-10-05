Equitable Bank completes third issuance of Covered Bonds in Europe

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/.

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equitable Bank (the "Bank" or "Equitable") is pleased to announce that it has completed an offering of €250 million of legislative covered bonds due October 6, 2025 (the "Covered Bonds"). The bonds were issued under the Bank's $2.0 billion Global Legislative Covered Bond Programme.

The 3-year €250 million Covered Bonds are rated AA by Fitch and DBRS and were issued at a spread of 37 basis points over the Euro mid-swap rate. The bonds are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin). This offering is the Bank's third issuance since CMHC approved the creation of Equitable's Covered Bond Programme in July 2021 and brings total issuance for 2022 to €550 million, well ahead of the initial goal for the year.

"Inclusive of all costs, covered bonds remain the lowest cost of wholesale funding available to the Bank by a significant margin. We are very pleased with this oversubscribed third issuance, which attracted seven new investors as a result of Equitable's successful investor marketing efforts in Europe." said Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer of the Bank. "Equitable's previously announced acquisition of Concentra Bank, which is expected to be completed in Q4 as announced last week, will further expand the Bank's capacity to leverage this strategically important funding channel going forward," Westlake said.

About Equitable Bank

EQB Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB, EQB.PR.C and EQB.R) and serves more than 360,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank digital banking platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

Investor contact: Media contact: Richard Gill Jessica Kosmack Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations Senior Manager, Communications investor_enquiry@eqbank.ca jkosmack@eqbank.ca

