Modine Names Art Laszlo as Vice President, General Manager - Liquid-Cooled Applications

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that Art Laszlo has joined Modine as Vice President, General Manager – Liquid-Cooled Applications. In this role, Mr. Laszlo will be responsible for leading the Liquid-Cooled Applications product group, formed at the beginning of the fiscal year. This product group manufactures heat exchangers for engine, stationary power and industrial applications.

Mr. Laszlo brings more than 20 years of experience to this role, previously serving as a transformative business leader in both large Fortune 100 and medium-size private equity portfolio companies. Most recently, Mr. Laszlo was the President, Advanced Flow Solutions at IDEX, where he managed their liquids controls businesses. Prior to IDEX, Mr. Laszlo held leadership positions with GE Measurement, Highway Technologies, Mars Incorporated and General Motors.

"Art has a proven track record of implementing an 80/20 approach to simplify, focus and scale global business units that will be invaluable as the Performance Technologies segment transforms our liquid-cooled product group," said Adrian I. Peace, President, Performance Technologies.

With Mr. Laszlo's appointment, Matt Powell will become Vice President, General Manager – Air-Cooled Applications, with responsibility for leading the Air-Cooled Applications product group, which manufactures components sold to commercial vehicle, off-highway and automotive end markets. Mr. Powell previously held the role of Vice President, General Manager – Powertrain Cooling Solutions. These appointments serve to advance previously announced structure changes designed to drive focus, accountability and dedicated strategies by technology and product group.

