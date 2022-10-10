SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Stitch Fix, Inc. - SFIX

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Stitch Fix, Inc. ("Stitch Fix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SFIX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Stitch Fix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 7, 2021, Stitch Fix admitted for the first time that the Company had downplayed the magnitude of the transition from its subscription-based "Fix" model to its retail-based "Freestyle" model. Stitch Fix further admitted that the Company saw some "short term cannibalization" from new customers who chose to use the new direct-buy Freestyle option rather than the traditional Fix option. In addition, Stitch Fix announced a loss for its first quarter of 2021 and cut its full-year revenue projections.

On this news, Stitch Fix's stock price fell $5.97 per share, or 24%, to close at $19.00 per share on December 8, 2021.

Then, on March 8, 2022, Stitch Fix offered a weak outlook for its third quarter of 2022 and cut its revenue guidance for the full year. In addition, Stitch Fix announced a self-inflicted friction between the Freestyle program and the Fix program. Specifically, Stitch Fix explained that when customers visited stitchfix.com—the primary landing page for customers interested in the Fix—the Company directed them to the Freestyle experience first, and "therefore, in leading clients to the Freestyle experience first, [it] inadvertently created friction" for potential customers interesting in ordering Fix.

On this news, Stitch Fix's stock price fell $0.67 per share, or 6%, to close at $10.34 per share on March 9, 2022.

