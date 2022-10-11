Certain Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Shareholder Meeting Results

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) and Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE: EDI) announced today the results of their joint annual meeting of shareholders held today.
Shareholders approved the elections of trustees, as follows:
Proposal
Fund
Share Class
Nominee
Trustee Class
For
Withhold
1a
EDF
Common
Donald C. Burke
II
94.3 %
5.7 %
1b
EDF
Common
Sarah E. Cogan
II
94.9 %
5.1 %
1c
EDF
Common
Connie D. McDaniel
II
94.8 %
5.2 %
1d
EDF
Common
Brian T. Zino
II
94.3 %
5.7 %
1e
EDI
Common
F. Ford Drummond
III
94.6 %
5.4 %
1f
EDI
Common
Sidney E. Harris
III
94.3 %
5.7 %
1g
EDI
Common
Philip R. McLoughlin
III
94.3 %
5.7 %
1h
EDI
Common
Geraldine M. McNamara
III
94.7 %
5.3 %
For more information on the Funds, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-End Funds section of virtus.com.
