Icertis Launches Contract Intelligence Solution for Banking and Financial Services

Purpose-Built Solution Delivers Quick Time to Value with Intelligent Intuitive Contracting Platform to Help Ensure the Intent of Every Contract is Fully Realized

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced the launch of Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for Banking and Financial Services. The CLM solution is packaged with out-of-the-box functionality that includes a range of contract types, rules to identify obligations, and workflow and reporting to support specific challenges in business processes across front, middle, and corporate offices of Banking and Financial Services organizations. The solution will help teams increase business velocity while managing risk and improving regulatory compliance to obligation areas like AML, ISDA credit support, and credit risk reviews. ICI for Banking and Financial Services joins the growing list of industry-leading vertical solutions from Icertis, including Consulting & IT Services, Healthcare, Medical Technology, Technology, and Wholesale & Distribution.

Banking and Financial Services Agreements with Regulatory and Compliance Obligations. (PRNewswire)

The functionality in ICI for Banking and Financial Services reflects deep learnings and best practices gleaned from Icertis' leading customer footprint in the industry. The new solution helps banks and financial services institutions to better author and manage complex contracts like treasury management, repo loan contracts, and custody agreements to power all aspects of their business through improved efficiency, visibility across business units and third-party suppliers, and control to manage risk and adhere to regulatory requirements.

"Top banks and financial institutions are thinking differently about how contracts impact their businesses in every way. They are navigating evolving competition, heightened oversight and increasing regulations, complex investments, and operational efficiencies," said Niranjan Umarane, Executive Vice President of Product Management, Icertis. "Contract intelligence plays an important role across these trends; powering, protecting, and accelerating business. Icertis recognized the need to address the many contracting pain points central to banking and financial services and have taken our core ICI platform to create a comprehensive solution for quick deployment and adoption without trade-offs on risk and compliance. The solution accelerates contracting processes, improves client onboarding, reduces risk, improves regulatory and reporting compliance, and increases revenue growth."

The Banking and Financial Services Solution, built on the end-to-end ICI CLM platform, meets needs across banking and capital markets with a package of attributes, clauses, templates, associated documents, obligation management, and reporting. While business operations-related contracts provide agility, efficiency, and assurance and compliance to business teams, common contract types, such as NDA, MSA, SaaS agreements, real estate services, and termination letters, enable corporate functions like procurement to manage the complexity related to the high volume of third-party suppliers. Deep insights from existing banking and financial services clients have led to several packaged banking and capital markets agreements; a sample includes:

Blocked account management to support the complexity of managing non-performing assets.

Treasury management to facilitate the creation of treasury management services.

The creation of engagement and reservation of rights letters for mergers and acquisitions.

Global custody management to generate custody agreements to meet the specific needs of each relationship and streamline negotiations and approvals.

Trading agreements, including ISDA master agreements, schedules, credit support annexes, and repurchase loan agreements.

"According to our research, the total addressable market (TAM) for cloud-based Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) software will expand rapidly from over $4.1 billion in 2022 to over $8 billion in 2026, representing a Cumulative Aggregate Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4% and totaling close to $30 billion over the five years," said Igor Stenmark, Managing Director, MGI Research. "Financial services organizations of all stripes – from retail and commercial banks to insurance providers and capital market participants stand to benefit significantly from modern CLM solutions that can help accelerate their digital transformation, optimize costs, and improve client engagement and service. Leading financial services providers seek to take advantage of out-of-box CLM capabilities to remove friction from key business processes – from loan origination to M&A to compliance management, among others. With a focus on contract intelligence, Icertis is well-positioned to address numerous contractual management pain points of global and regional financial institutions."

Many of the world's leading banking and financial institutions, such as Allianz, DenizBank, Jefferies, and Wex, use the AI-powered Icertis Contract Intelligence platform for insights and automation that increase revenue, reduce fee leakage, maximize contract spend, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance. The new industry-specific solution is available globally to banking and financial services institutions.

Icertis delivers the announcement from Forrester Technology and Innovation EMEA conference in London, Booth 26, where Icertians are showcasing the Icertis Contract Intelligence solution, Oct 13-14, 2022.

For more information about ICI for Banking and Financial Services, visit: www.icertis.com/bfsi

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 93+ countries.

Media Contact:

Michelle Rodriguez

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

corpcomm@icertis.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Icertis