The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers and S&P Global Mobility Honor the Power of Multicultural Vehicle Buyers Through the Seventh Annual Diversity Volume Leadership Awards

Toyota RAV-4 Named "Top Overall Future Majority Vehicle"

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seventh Annual Diversity Volume Leadership Awards (DVL) were presented this morning by the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) and S&P Global Mobility (formerly IHS Markit) during the program at the 2022 Annual NAMAD Conference at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel. The Awards program celebrates brands that are driving sales leadership with ethnic consumers.

Toyota Motor North America’s RAV4 with the “Top Overall Future Majority Vehicle” (PRNewswire)

This year, NAMAD and S&P Global Mobility honored Toyota Motor North America's RAV4 with the "Top Overall Future Majority

U.S. Census statistics predict that by the year 2045, ethnic minorities will be the "Future Majority."

"The 'Future Majority' reality was echoed throughout this year's Awards ceremony and showcased the tremendous impact ethnic car buyers have on the economy, and brought awareness to the lack of diversity that still remains in the automotive industry," said NAMAD President Damon Lester.

During the Awards Program and Conference, NAMAD and S&P Global Mobility partnered to celebrate brands that are driving sales leadership with ethnic consumers, while also addressing and educating the industry about the necessity of a dealer body that reflects the United States' increasingly diverse population.

Winners of the prestigious DVL Awards demonstrated the highest new vehicle registrations with ethnic consumers. This year's awards were based on an analysis of data from S&P Global Mobility representing the 2022 model year.

"The initial goal of the DVL Awards was to create awareness within the U.S. auto industry of the top vehicles purchased by ethnic consumers," said Marc Bland, Chief Diversity Officer, S&P Global Mobility. "But now the game has changed, and the 'Future Majority' designation is real. We're honored to recognize these top models and their respective manufacturers in support of their efforts to reach increasingly diverse consumer groups."

This year, NAMAD and S&P Global Mobility honored Toyota Motor North America's RAV4 with the "Top Overall Future Majority Vehicle" DVL Award, one of eleven awards presented to Toyota/Lexus during the program. Top Overall Ethnic Vehicle is the most sought-after DVL Awards honor for automotive brands dedicated to driving sales leadership with Asian, Native American, Hispanic and African-American car buyers.

Following is the complete list of this year's DVL Award-winning manufacturers:

NON-LUXURY AWARDEES

Sub-Compact: Nissan Versa

Traditional Compact: Toyota Corolla

Mid-Size: Toyota Camry

Traditional Full-Size: Dodge Charger

Sub-Compact Utility and Utility Plus: Honda HR-V

Compact CUV and SUV: Toyota RAV4

Lower to Upper Mid-Size CUV and SUV: Toyota Highlander

Sport and Mid-Size Sport: Dodge Challenger

Mid-Size Van: Toyota Sienna

Compact to One-Ton Van: Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Compact to Mid-Size Pickup: Toyota Tacoma

Three-Quarter to One-Ton Pickup Truck: RAM 2500/3500

Half-Ton Pickup Truck: Chevrolet Silverado

Full-Size SUV: Chevrolet Tahoe

LUXURY AWARDEES

Luxury Sub-Compact: Lexus UX

Luxury Compact: BMW 330

Luxury Mid-Size: Lexus ES

Luxury Full-Size: Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Luxury Exotic, Prestige Full-Size and Sport: Chevrolet Corvette

Luxury Sub-Compact CUV: Audi Q3

Luxury Compact CUV: BMW X3

Luxury Mid-Size CUV: Lexus RX

Luxury Mid-Size SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLE

Luxury Full-Size SUV: BMW X7

Top Overall Future Majority Luxury Vehicle: Lexus RX

Top Overall Future Majority Vehicle: Toyota RAV4

The cumulative list of Award-winning manufacturers is as follows:

Toyota/Lexus - Eleven (11) DVL Awards

Stellantis (Dodge/RAM) - Three (3) DVL Awards

Mercedes-Benz - Three (3) DVL Awards

General Motors (Chevrolet) - Three (3) DVL Awards

BMW - Three (3) DVL Awards

Nissan - One (1) DVL Award

Honda - One (1) DVL Award

Audi - One (1) DVL Award

It is important to note that several nominees that did not receive awards were still extremely competitive contenders. Those companies that did not receive an award now have the insight and motivation to develop an improved strategy to reach the Future Majority for 2023 and beyond.

About The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers

The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers' (NAMAD) objective is to pursue the meaningful presence and participation of minority businesses and diverse employees across all aspects of the automotive economic sector, including:

Increasing the number of minority-owned dealerships in communities across America

Advocating workplace and supplier diversity in the automotive manufacturing environment

Supporting minority engagement in the automotive retail sales and service sectors

NAMAD is committed to developing strategic relationships and advocating for the advancement of business policies and practices that ensure diversity and economic parity remain a priority in all aspects of the American automotive industry.

NAMAD is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area. For information on National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers visit: www.namad.org

About S&P Global Mobility

At S&P Global Mobility, we provide invaluable insights derived from unmatched automotive data, enabling our customers to anticipate change and make decisions with conviction. Our expertise helps them to optimize their businesses, reach the right consumers, and shape the future of mobility. We open the door to automotive innovation, revealing the buying patterns of today and helping customers plan for the emerging technologies of tomorrow.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/mobility

