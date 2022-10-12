Trailcreek and Plexus Invest in Natural Upcycling in Partnership with Noblehurst Green Energy and Harry Cohen

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lower middle-market investment firms Trailcreek Capital Group ("Trailcreek") and Plexus Capital ("Plexus") are pleased to announce an investment in Natural Upcycling ("Natural Upcycling" or the "Company") in partnership with Noblehurst Green Energy and Harry Cohen. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Rochester, New York, Natural Upcycling is a leading provider of food and organics recycling services throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic geographies. Leading Natural Upcycling is Co-Founder and CEO Harry Cohen, a veteran in the environmental services industry, and Co-Founder and CFO Chris Noble, a veteran in the food waste recycling and dairy farming industries.

Co-Founder and CEO of Natural Upcycling, Harry Cohen, remarked, "I am very pleased to announce the investment by Trailcreek and Plexus alongside Noblehurst and myself. We have an opportunity to advance the Company's scale and capabilities to better service our customers and industry partners. The collective experience of our management team and investment group provides an excellent foundation for the future."

­Co-Founder and CFO of Natural Upcycling, Chris Noble, further added, "Trailcreek and Plexus are aligned with our view that the food waste recycling industry has reached a critical development stage – requiring professional management and investment capital in order to scale the solutions needed to service the entire food supply chain. Not only are we recycling a valuable resource, but when collected at scale, this food waste can also be used to catalyze successful renewable energy projects, such as the one owned by our partner Noblehurst Green Energy."

Andrew Pozatek, Managing Principal of Trailcreek, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Harry Cohen, Chris Noble and the rest of the management team to build the leading platform in the food and organics recycling sector. Harry and Chris have been scaling the company into an industry leader for almost a decade and bring a caliber, mindset and entrepreneurial rigor to an industry undergoing rapid transformation and growth. Furthermore, we are highly motivated to help customers reduce greenhouse gas emissions from food waste."

Natural Upcycling continues to seek acquisition opportunities in the food and organics recycling industry, particularly those located in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Trailcreek financed the deal in partnership with Plexus Capital. Mintz acted as legal counsel to Trailcreek on the transaction.

About Natural Upcycling

Natural Upcycling was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York. Natural Upcycling prides itself on being a leader in the sustainable organics management industry, including food waste collection, depackaging, recycling, certification, facilities management and zero waste consulting solutions. Natural Upcycling services commercial and industrial customers and municipalities across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

For questions or inquiries, please contact Chris Noble at (585) 584-3124 or email chris@naturalupcycling.com.

About Trailcreek

Trailcreek Capital Group is a private investment firm formed in 2014 to make long-term investments in growing companies with attractive fundamentals. Trailcreek emphasizes a conservative value investment philosophy. With over 20 years of investing, operating and advisory experience, the principal of Trailcreek seeks to leverage extensive industry knowledge to pursue investments principally within business, industrial, consumer and healthcare services sectors. Trailcreek is an engaged, long-term partner of companies and management teams.

For questions or inquiries, please contact Andrew Pozatek at (720) 449-6019 or email apozatek@trailcreekcapitalgroup.com.

About Plexus Capital

Founded in 2005, Plexus has raised more than $1.7 billion across five funds, partnering with leaders of small businesses to help facilitate growth and create jobs. The Plexus team consists of 38 professionals with offices in Raleigh and Charlotte.

For questions or inquiries, please contact Cameron Coley at (919) 256-6340 or email ccoley@plexuscap.com.

The opinions herein expressed are those of Trailcreek Capital Group and Plexus Capital, LLC and are subject to change without notice. The information contained herein is for informational use only and should not be considered investment advice or an offer to sell any product. PC-2209-7

