WORLD PREMIERE OF S P A C E AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE BY NATHALIE JOACHIM, DEBUTS AT YALE SCHWARZMAN CENTER

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21st and 22nd, Yale Schwarzman Center (YSC) will present the world premiere of S P A C E , written by genre-defying vocalist-flutist-composer Nathalie Joachim. Joachim will perform this piece alongside Grammy Award-winning violinist Yvonne Lam and lighting designer Nicholas Houfek. Curated by Artist-in-Residence Bryce Dessner, this first-ever public performance in The Dome at YSC is composed around the architecture and unique acoustics of the newly refurbished space. YSC offers five 30-minute performances, free and open to all ages. Reservations are required.

S P A C E takes the audience on an immersive journey examining humanity's relationship with space. Through music, Joachim and Lam explore the juxtaposition of personal and communal spaces, what it means to be both insular and expansive, while Houfek's lighting reacts in real time so that light and sound become co-protagonists in the experience.

"The opportunity to unveil S P A C E , a piece that's very specific to The Dome, and transform this space into a sonic environment is both challenging and exciting," says Joachim. "I hope people are transported to a new understanding of the space that we're all negotiating, especially at a time when we're all relearning what it means to be sharing space with one another."

Joachim is co-founder of the critically acclaimed duo, Flutronix, and a composer who comfortably navigates between classical and indie-rock with her electroacoustic style, all while advocating for social change and cultural awareness.

Co-founder of the Blackbird Creative Lab and co-artistic director of Eighth Blackbird, Lam has performed with symphonies and philharmonics around the world. A dedicated new music advocate, she has dozens of premieres of commissions to her credit.

Houfek has designed for Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and numerous tours, including Natalie Merchant, Li'l Buck, Martha Graham, and YoYo Ma.

Yale Schwarzman Center (YSC) is a center for student life and the arts at the historic heart of the Yale University campus. YSC produces programs and collaborative arts experiences geared toward audiences within and beyond the Yale campus. Learn more at https://schwarzman.yale.edu.

