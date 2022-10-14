AMETEK Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call and Webcasted Investor Conference Call Information

- Earnings to be released before market opens on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 -

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

AMETEK will webcast its third quarter 2022 investor conference call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, beginning at 8:30 AM ET. The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Events & Presentations link in the "Investors" section of www.ametek.com. A replay of the call will also be archived on the website and will be available until the next quarterly earnings call.

Corporate Profile:

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2021 sales of $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Contact:

Kevin Coleman

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

kevin.coleman@ametek.com

Phone: 610.889.5247

