EVERI TO REPORT 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 8 AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2022 third quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT that day.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the PIN number is 13733645. The replay will be available until November 15, 2022. The call will be webcast live and archived at the Company's website at www.everi.com (select "Investors" followed by "Events & Contact").

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination and technology. With a focus on player engagement and helping casino customers operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also a preeminent and comprehensive provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

