Joanna Gaines & KILZ Launch The Castle Collection Paint Palette from Magnolia Home

The premium paint line offers ten timeless colors for interior and exterior spaces and will be featured throughout the new season of Fixer Upper: The Castle

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Joanna Gaines & KILZ announce the launch of The Castle Collection, a new paint palette curated by Joanna Gaines for the Magnolia Home line. The collection is composed of ten distinctively classic colors including a beautiful range of warm neutrals to moody accents, inspired by the historic castle restoration project located in Waco, Texas and featured in this season of Fixer Upper: The Castle.

"I wanted to honor the history of the castle with rich, unique colors that would complement its grand and traditional aesthetic, while still creating a timeless palette for any style of home," said Joanna Gaines. In speaking about the personally-inspired curation of hues used to transform spaces in this season of Fixer Upper: The Castle, Joanna Gaines reflects on some of her favorite shades from the new collection:

Rosy Pink : "This color is inspired by my grandmother, Agnes Rose . It's a subtle pink with a vintage style."

Cottage Grove: "A rich blend of navy and green, this color can take on either tone in different light, which makes it both dramatic and cozy all at once."

Drawing Room: "Named after one of my favorite rooms in the castle, I love the subtle character and charm this gray shade brings to a space."

Fixer Upper: The Castle premieres October 14 at 9/8c on Magnolia Network, HBO Max, and discovery+. Viewers can follow along weekly as Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip transform the historic landmark, and get a look at the journey to creating the Castle Collection paint palette.

The collection is now available in interior, exterior, chalk and cabinet paint offerings at Ace Hardware and Magnolia.com, and in chalk and cabinet paint offerings at Lowe's. To view the full Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines paint line, and interact with the Castle Collection palette, visit www.kilz.com/magnolia .

About KILZ®

Since 1974, the KILZ® brand has served professional painters and do-it-yourselfers with a trusted line of professional grade, hardworking coatings products, including the #1 selling primer in the industry. With a durable, long-lasting finish, the quality of KILZ products has been trusted for generations, creating a legacy of quality and performance. Also included in this award-winning product lineup is the Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines® Paint collection. For more information, and to find a nearby KILZ brand retailer in the United States or Canada, visit KILZ.com.

About Magnolia

Magnolia is a Waco, Texas-based home and lifestyle brand founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines. What started in 2003 as a tiny home decor shop has since evolved into a national portfolio of businesses spanning retail, media, hospitality and real estate, including Magnolia Market at the Silos, Magnolia Journal, Magnolia Table, Magnolia Network -- a joint venture between the Gaineses and Warner Bros. Discovery -- and Silos Baking Co., among others.

