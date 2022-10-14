NEW MEMOIR, SELF-ELECTED, OFFERS BLUEPRINT TO BUILDING A SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS WITH SOCIAL JUSTICE LENS

Book by Entrepreneur and Advocate lisa wise Now Available

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Part memoir, part business guide and part manifesto, Self-Elected: How to Put Justice Over Profit and Soar in Business, the debut book by entrepreneur and social justice advocate lisa wise, provides a blueprint with concrete recommendations for entrepreneurs to center businesses in justice while building successful companies.

Self-Elected charts the unfazed hustle of passionate entrepreneur and servant leader, lisa wise.

Self-Elected cites research and case studies to build a compelling argument that prioritizing people and place is the truest path, not only to financial success, but also to a more equitable society.

It tells a deeply authentic and personal story intertwined with powerful guidance for both budding and experienced entrepreneurs. It is the story of how one woman, raised with housing insecurity in rural Idaho, saw her entrepreneurial endeavors transcend from her parents' backyard toolshed to build a thriving family of property management companies. Self-Elected charts the unfazed hustle of a passionate entrepreneur and servant leader, beautifully illustrating how a starting point short on resources and stability, but with an abundance of love, paved the way for a relentless drive and fierce resolve to do more, for good.

"If you read lisa's book you'll be able to turn her teachings into a difference-making organization of your own," said Ari Weinzweig, CEO of Zingerman's, the gourmet food business group headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. "If the world were led by women like lisa wise, this would be a far more caring, more collaborative, and more creative planet."

Self-Elected is available to buy at a range of national and independent bookstores, including Politics and Prose, and Busboys and Poets in Washington, DC. All versions of the book are now available on Self-Elected.com.

About lisa wise

lisa wise is an entrepreneur, change maker, thought leader, writer, and philanthropist. She is the founder and CEO of Flock DC, a family of real estate management companies overseeing $2 billion in residential real estate throughout Washington DC.

