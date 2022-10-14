Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share of its common stock

Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective October 14, 2022, the Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share on its common stock to be paid November 18, 2022, to stockholders of record as of October 28, 2022.

ABOUT UNUM

Unum (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

(PRNewsfoto/Unum Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Unum Group)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-group-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-33-per-share-of-its-common-stock-301642663.html

SOURCE Unum Group

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.