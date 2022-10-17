FANDUEL TV TO 'RUN IT BACK' WITH NEW NBA SHOW LAUNCHING OCTOBER 17TH

– Michelle Beadle & Former NBA Star Chandler Parsons to Co-Host –

– NBA Insider Shams Charania Joins Show as Regular Contributor –

– FanDuel TV is the new home for Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) –

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel TV, the cable television network from leading online gaming company FanDuel announced today that it is launching a new NBA-centric show entitled Run it Back hosted by former ESPN alum Michelle Beadle and former NBA star Chandler Parsons. In addition, the hosts of Run it Back will be joined frequently by Stadium Insider and writer for The Athletic Shams Charania who will bring his insights and breaking news to the show each week.

Run it Back will air Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays at 10:00am ET, starting today and lead into FanDuel TV's morning talk show Up and Adams hosted by Kay Adams. Run it Back will cover all things NBA with Beadle and Parsons discussing the day's biggest NBA games, interesting match-ups and most talked about storylines from around the league. Charania will join Beadle and Parsons offering daily contributions and interesting news nuggets only he can deliver. Popular NBA content creator Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) will serve as the show's producer and an on-air contributor as well.

"FanDuel TV was designed for viewers to watch and wager and Run it Back will bring a 360° view of the NBA including wagering trends to our audience," said FanDuel's Chief Commercial Officer Mike Raffensperger. "Every NBA season offers its own unique intrigue and as the narrative of each season unfolds Run it Back will be there every step of the way."

In addition to making regular appearances on Run it Back, Charania will partner with FanDuel and use FanDuel Sportsbook odds exclusively in his news reporting on social media. This is a first of its kind integration where one of the NBA's leading journalists will source news from an official NBA sportsbook partner in his tweets and content. In keeping with its commitment to safer gambling and sports integrity, FanDuel and Charania agreed that he will be prohibited from signing up for FanDuel daily fantasy sports (DFS) and sportsbook account.

Growing Basketball Footprint on FanDuel TV

Run it Back is just the latest exciting addition to the basketball lineup on the network. FanDuel TV's commitment to basketball goes beyond the new show, to include game coverage of Australia's National Basketball League (NBL). As part of a licensing agreement with Sportradar, FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are the home for international basketball with NBL leading the charge. Two to three games each week will be televised live on FanDuel TV, primarily on Friday and Saturday nights during the season. Dozens of more games are available on FanDuel+, which you can download on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV connected devices.

About FanDuel TV & FanDuel+

FanDuel Group launched FanDuel TV and its new OTT platform FanDuel+ in September 2022 as a broadly distributed linear cable network and OTT channel. FanDuel TV has quickly established itself as a destination for live sports and complementary sports programming including award winning horse racing coverage, professional basketball and exclusive shows including "Up and Adams" hosted by Kay Adams, "More Ways to Win" hosted by Lisa Kerney and "Run it Back" co-hosted by Michelle Beadle and Chandler Parsons. Both FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are the first linear/digital network dedicated to sports wagering content and delivering more live sports programming than any other network in America. FanDuel+ is free to download for existing FanDuel customers with accounts on any of its sportsbook, casino, horse racing or daily fantasy platforms.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Portugal, Romania and Scotland. It's network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

