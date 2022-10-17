Fractal recognised among India's Best Workplaces™ for Women in 2022 by The Great Place to Work® Institute

Fractal recognised among India's Best Workplaces™ for Women in 2022 by The Great Place to Work® Institute

Fractal has featured in 'Top -100 – Large Companies' category for building, sustaining, and fostering an equal and equitable workplace culture - for the third consecutive year

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, today announced that it has been named in Top -100 'Best Workplaces™ for Women in 2022' in India by the Great Place to Work® Institute, for the third consecutive year.

Fractal earned this recognition through rigorous assessment conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The assessment awards organizations that excel in crafting practices for employees and proactively acting on feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

Fractal is committed to building a culture of inclusivity and diversity at the workplace and is actively working towards supporting women in tech. Fractal's flagship program – 'ReBoot', a gender agnostic program aimed at people who have been on a career break to come back into the workforce, has been a catalyst especially for women to develop new technical and professional skills, work closely with industry experts, and expand their network.

Fractal also has a designated Global Diversity Director supported by a dedicated Diversity and Inclusion Council which aids the organisation in bolstering gender equity in the workplace. Additional referral bonuses for hiring women, lactorium rooms for female employees, and talent acquisition from women-only campuses, are some of the other unique practices at Fractal aimed at achieving gender balance and creating a positive work environment for female employees.

As a result of these initiatives, Fractal recorded approximately 72% growth in its women employees from last year, and they comprise 22% of the company's leadership. Fractal currently stands at 32% in terms of gender diversity and aims to reach 40% by the year 2025.

"Receiving this recognition for the third time in a row is a testament to Fractal's consistent efforts towards ensuring an equitable and supportive environment for every Fractalite," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive and Vice-Chairman at Fractal. "While this is a moment to celebrate, it also emboldens our commitment to continue making strides towards diversity and inclusion."

"We are thrilled to be among India's best workplaces for women. Our goal is to create an ecosystem where everyone feels empowered to steer their career basis their growing capabilities. By easing access to learning opportunities, cross-skilling, and up-skilling, we have Fractal women leading by example and inspiring others in their wake," said Rohini Singh, Chief People Officer at Fractal. "We will continue to build a safe, diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for all."

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500® companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Crux Intelligence to assist CEOs and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data, Samya.ai to drive next-generation Enterprise Revenue Growth Management, Senseforth.ai to automate customer interactions at scale to grow top-line and bottom-line and Analytics Vidhya is the largest Analytics and Data Science community offering industry-focused training programs.

Fractal has close to 4000 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2021, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020 by Forrester Research, a leader in Analytics & AI Services Specialists Peak Matrix 2021 by Everest Group and recognized as an 'Honorable Vendor' in 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner.

For more information, visit fractal.ai.

View original content:

SOURCE Fractal