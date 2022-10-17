LCY Showcases at K 2022 with Advanced Elastomer Portfolio and C.A.R.E. Expertise

Accelerating Material Science Innovation for a Sustainable Future

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LCY Chemical Corp., a leading material science company from Taiwan, showcases its thermoplastic elastomer portfolio at K 2022 to demonstrate how it accelerates material science innovation for a sustainable future. With manufacturing bases in Taiwan, China, and the US, as well as a wide distribution network of warehousing facilities across Europe, LCY joins hands with customers around the world to create the best-in-class material solutions with its in-depth knowledge in material functionality, proprietary hydrogenation process, customized quality products, and trusted local service support.

LCY's Products such as Impact Modifiers are a Sustainable Solution for Recycled Materials

"In response to the world's collective effort to tackle climate change, LCY deploys our 6R sustainable strategy to ease environmental impact through Recycling, Replacing, Reducing, Repurposing, Recovering, and Renewal of materials and resources," said Seng Wui Lim, Senior Vice President of Elastomer Business, LCY Chemical Corp.

"We know the technology to enhance circularity. Our advanced products such as impact modifiers are a key enabler for sustainability solutions that help enhance usability and lifetime of recycled plastics, which consequently reduce plastics wastes," added Lim.

Traditionally, consumer goods made from recycled plastic may have degraded quality or less transparency. As a result, manufacturers have been exploring solutions to enhance product appearance and functionality, which may contribute to higher production costs. On the other hand, LCY's state-of-the-art toughening modifier exhibits improved physical properties in strong plasticity, abrasion resistance, durability, and good modification capability. This low-medium molecular weight SEBS takes only 5% of total feedstock while proving to increase energy efficiency by 30% and production capacity by 20%, as well as saving on production costs for our customers.

In addition to impact modifiers, LCY also proudly presents its eco-friendly BSA (bio-based succinic acid). This revolutionary net-zero product adopts agriculture feedstock and is produced via advanced fermentation science. Compared with petro-based items, LCY's bio solution completely cuts down on scope I emissions and reduces scope II emissions by 68%. The reaction of BSA and 1,4-butanediol produces degradable PBS (polybutylene succinate) that is widely used in compostable food packaging.

Our Expertise in C.A.R.E.

As an aspiring frontrunner in sustainable elastomer solutions, LCY's elastomer portfolio demonstrates our expertise in C.A.R.E.

Clean Process : LCY's proprietary hydrogenation process delivers products with low metal residues; its output products exhibit crystalized transparency - clean, safe, and compliant with regulations.

Applications of High Values : With proven quality in high-value applications such as medical components and 5G infrastructure, we look to further expand our portfolio and presence in high-value application market segments. Visitors are welcome to browse LCY's K Fair booth and discover suitable elastomer solutions.

Recycled and Renewable Solutions for Sustainability : LCY's commitment to creating a sustainable future drives us to continuously innovate and evolve our product offerings, including impact modifiers, bio-succinic acid, bio-based alternatives, and more.

Efficiency: LCY's SBCs have enhanced properties and product performance. Equipped with good product processability as well as agile technical support, we help customers increase production and energy efficiency in processes.

LCY Product Highlight at K 2022

LCY's high vinyl SEBS polymer GP-9645D has low polystyrene content, contributing to the soft texture and high transparency. GP-9645D also has a relatively high molecular weight, suitable for extrusion process. Unlike conventional SEBS polymers, it doesn't require process oil to produce GP-9645-based compounds. Applications: Medical applications such as medical bags, tubing, and devices.

General purpose items: applications that require softness, flexibility, or transparency with no extended oil Features and benefits. High transparency

Ultra soft

Excellent compatibility with polypropylene

Non-oil-extended SEBS; Low extractable

Suitable for extrusion application SEP GP-8501U is a pure diblock SEP (Styrene-Ethylene-Propylene) polymer that modifies the rheological properties of many products. The SEP structure is designed to provide cohesion performance, and special thixotropic characteristics to increase sag resistance and enhance shear-thinning function of many products, such as fiber optical cable filling compounds, cosmetic thickeners, sealants, coatings, and energy damping. HSBCs with Ethylene/Propylene (EP) structures, such as GP-8501U, are used at low concentration levels as thickeners for paraffinic oils to impart shear-thinning behavior. It can also be added at a higher level to produce thixotropic greases. In this case, the polystyrene end-block segments with extended rubber arms would form micelle-like domains to create the thixotropic properties. Applications Fiber optical cable filling gels and flooding gels

Viscosity index improvers (VII) modifiers (VM) for lubricants and paraffinic oils

Thickener for greases

Cosmetic thickeners

Rheological modifier for adhesive, coating, sealant, and polymer modifier New SEBS GP-9550/U is a mid-molecular weight linear triblock SEBS copolymer with 30% poly-styrene content. It is commercially produced at LCY's state-of-the-art SBC manufacturing sites. Compared with conventional SEBS polymers, the new GP-9550/U contains fewer residual metals and has the following advantages: Superior transparency

Low odor

Low initial color and enhanced color stability

Lower extractable The mid-molecular weight SEBS polymer provides balanced physical properties and simplifies processing operations. The polymer is ideal for clear gel candle applications. The balanced performance of SEBS allows it to be used in specialty adhesive or sealant applications.

Join us at K 2022 to explore LCY's #WeAreIn sustainable universe

Interested to learn more about LCY solutions?

Paving the way to a better tomorrow? We're in

Keeping things from falling apart? We're in

Giving people the comfort they deserve? We're in

LCY team invites visitors to our K 2022 exhibit at Hall 7.2 Stand F22. Our dedicated sales and technical support teams will share our latest breakthroughs in sustainability and technology, highlight exhibit content, and answer all the questions you may have. We are all in with our customers.

About LCY Chemical Corps.

Founded in 1965, LCY Chemical Corp. is committed to science innovations for a sustainable future. The product portfolio includes elastomer solutions, performance plastics, biosciences & solutions, electronic materials, interconnect solutions, as well as industrial solutions. LCY operates with integrity, teamwork, innovation, accountability and has footprints across Asia, North America, and Middle East.

For more information, visit: https://www.lcygroup.com/lcygroup/en/index.php

