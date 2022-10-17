Oklahoma City plumbing company goes pink to honor breast cancer research

Champion Plumbing will donate to Oklahoma Project Woman, and its technicians will don pink foot

covers to bring awareness to Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services to the Oklahoma City area, will outfit its technicians in pink foot covers throughout October and will donate to Oklahoma Project Woman to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"Our goal is to bring awareness to the lifesaving research that is being done to find a cure that affects almost 300,000 women in the United States every year," said Leslie Harpole, co-owner of Champion Plumbing. "We hope that having our techs wear pink booties will be a creative way to show our support for the research being done and to bring awareness to our customers. The pink stands out and is a real conversation starter."

Breast cancer is one of the most common kinds of cancer that American women endure. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 300,000 women are diagnosed with new cases of invasive breast cancers every year and about one in eight women will get breast cancer at some point in their lives.

Oklahoma Project Woman provides free mammograms, diagnostic procedures and surgical services for Oklahomans of any age who have no health insurance and limited financial resources. Since the project began in 1998, the organization has given out more than 63,000 vouchers for free breast health care for uninsured Oklahomans, 859 of whom have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month was started in 1985 and is held every October to promote screening and prevention of the disease. The month is known for its pink color theme and features a variety of campaigns and promotions conducted by both cancer advocacy groups and private industry to raise awareness.

"The best protection is early detection but more research is still needed to find a cure," Harpole said. "We hope that we can contribute to finding this cure, helping more Oklahomans receive the breast care exams and treatments they need and that we can share this important message to our customers."

For more information about Champion Plumbing, visit https://callthechamps.com/.

About Champion Plumbing

Started in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems, pipe lining and whole house repipes. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs.

