PharmAbcine Announces Poster Presentations on Its anti-VISTA Antibody Candidate at SITC 2022

DAEJEON, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of antibody therapeutics, announced today that the Company will present preclinical data of PMC-309, one of the Company's first immuno-oncology drug candidates, at SITC (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer) Annual Meeting taking place November 8-12 in Boston.

Presentation Details

Title: PMC-309, a highly selective anti-VISTA antibody reverses immunosuppressive TME to immune-

supportive TME

Abstract Number: 751 Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Onsite Location: Poster Hall

Date: November 10, 2022 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (EST)

On November 7, the abstract of the presentation will be made available on SITC website.The full poster can be accessed at Poster Hall between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET on November 10.

About PMC-309

PMC-309 is a novel anti-VISTA (V-domain Ig Suppressor of T cell Activation) antagonizing antibody that can be used for the treatment of various tumor types. By inhibiting VISTA, an immune checkpoint receptor mainly expressed on MDSC (Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells) and Tregs (regulatory T cells), it can play a pivotal role in maintaining the immunosuppressive environment around the tumor cells. In the nonclinical studies, it has been discovered that PMC-309 can promote both innate immunity (monocyte activation, M1 macrophage proliferation) and adaptive immunity (T cell activation) unlike the existing drugs which show significant changes only in adaptive immunity. In addition, the in vivo data showed that PMC-309 demonstrated significantly improved tumor growth inhibition when used in combination with an anti-PD-1 drug compared to both monotherapies of PMC-309 and an anti-PD-1 drug. These findings suggest that PMC-309 can offer a new treatment strategy in immuno-oncology area as it can be used in combination with other drugs to improve their low-response rates. The GLP-Toxicology studies are already completed, and no serious safety issues were observed. The Company plans to submit Clinical Trial Application in late 2022.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical stage public company developing next generation IgG based therapeutics to treat cancer, neovascular eye diseases, and vascular related unmet needs.

After our Olinvacimab + Merck's Keytruda combo in mTNBC delivered 50% ORR, 67% DCR and clean safety in phase Ib, Phase II multicenter trial is ongoing. In contrast to bevacizumab, cyramza, lenvatinib or axitinib, olinvacimab does not cause hypertension, GI perforation, internal bleeding/hemorrhage, and proteinuria, suggesting ideal properties for combination therapeutics.

The Company also has three novel IND-ready assets with first-in-class potential.

PMC-309, a novel anti-VISTA-antagonizing IgG in pan pH, is an immune check-point regulator that targets MDSC (myeloid derived suppressor cells) and M2 macrophages which play pivotal role in maintaining immunosuppressive TME (Tumor Microenvironment). All comers with advanced cancer will be recruited for Phase I trial.

PMC-403 is a novel TIE2-activating antibody that stabilizes dysfunctional leaky disorganized pathological vessels. Wet AMD patients, who are suboptimal responding to Lucentis and Eylea, will be recruited for Phase I trial.

PMC-402 is a TIE2-activating antibody that stabilizes dysfunctional leaky disorganized pathological vessels. Diabetic patients with Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy will be recruited for Phase I trial.

One of other non-clinical stage assets, PMC-005, is an anti-EGFRviii IgG that only binds to EGFRviii expressed on cancer cells and shows no binding to EGFR wild type. It can be applied to various modalities including CAR-T, CAR-NK, CAR-Macrophage, T cell engager, NK cell engager and Radio-Immunotherapy. Multiple collaborators showed their CAR-T using PMC-005 eradicating EGFRviii-positive tumors in animal model systems.

