POWER TEST WELCOMES JIM MILLER AS CEO

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Test, LLC ("Power Test"), an industry leader in the design and manufacture of dynamometers for medium-to-heavy duty high horsepower applications, and StoneTree Investment Partners ("StoneTree"), a private investment firm focused on building American industrial companies, today announced the appointment of Jim Miller as Chief Executive Officer of Power Test.

Mr. Miller brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in world-class industrial technology and manufacturing organizations. Most recently, Mr. Miller was the EVP of Operations and Plasma at Hypertherm Associates, a global leader of integrated plasma-, waterjet- and laser-cutting systems.

Founded in 1976, Power Test has seen strong growth under the ownership and leadership of Alan Petelinsek. Mr. Petelinsek remains involved in Power Test as an investor and an advisor. "Jim Miller is a strong, proven leader who will bring world class experience to Power Test," said Alan Petelinsek. "We welcome Jim and look forward to working closely with him."

"Our focus is customer satisfaction, employee impact, and business transformation; Jim's impressive track record and experience will greatly benefit Power Test and our key stakeholders," said Joel Stanwood, Partner at StoneTree.

"Power Test is an incredible company with solid customer relationships, leading product platforms, and a strong dedicated team," said Jim Miller. "StoneTree principals bring a great reputation of building American manufacturing companies, and StoneTree stands out with its clear focus on its Mission and Purpose: Transforming Industrials and Investing in People. I am excited to partner with Power Test and StoneTree on our continued growth journey."

Mr. Miller earned his B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from Wake Forest University. Additionally, Mr. Miller is a graduate of the Baldridge Executive Fellows Program.

About Power Test

Power Test LLC designs, manufactures, and sells dynamometers, heavy equipment testing systems, and related data acquisition, software and control systems. The Company's customers include manufacturers, rebuild facilities, dealers, and distributors in the trucking, construction, mining, performance racing, electric vehicle, military, marine, oil and gas, power generation, and rail markets in more than 90 countries on six continents.

About StoneTree Investment Partners

StoneTree Investment Partners LLC is an industrials-focused private investment firm founded by experienced operators, engineers, and investors. StoneTree selectively invests in established niche manufacturing and industrial companies where the principals can serve alongside employees to elevate the company.

