The Relationship Therapy Center Joins ARC Health

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health is pleased to announced the acquisition of the Relationship Therapy Center ("RTC"), an innovative counseling practice specializing in couples therapy located in suburban Minneapolis, MN. The partnership continues the explosive growth of ARC Health, a mental health specialty services organization supporting practice owners across the country.

Founded in 2006 by Theresa Benoit MA, LMFT and Jeb Sawyer, MA, LMFT, RTC's location in Saint Louis Park, MN, allows them to provide care in the heart of the Twin Cities. "Our core values at RTC are Effectiveness, Growth, and Connection -- a perfect match for the ARC Health platform," Benoit said. "Our dream has been to become the 'Mayo Clinic of Couples Therapy' and having a partner like ARC Health provides us with the infrastructure to make this dream a reality."

With more than 30 therapists specializing in relationship counseling, RTC is the largest Couples Therapy practice in the Midwest. The practice is dedicated to helping people grow in health and happiness in their relationships through the integration of empirically informed Couples Therapy. The center provides traditional Couples and Individual Therapy, as well as its trademarked and proprietary Intensive Couples Counseling ("ICC") model, which is designed for couples who need change immediately. "We can say with confidence, over the past 5 years, more than 75% of our clients have reached or exceeded their set goals." Said Benoit.

RTC operates a specialized in-house fellowship program focused on Couples Therapy. During each Fellowship, 12 therapists are selected from across the country to participate in this unique program. "Each fellowship class forms small cohorts and engages in a comprehensive training program to become exceptional couples' therapists. Afterwards, they are invited to join the RTC family as licensed clinicians to help train new fellows and continue the cycle of excellence." Sawyer said.

Sawyer and Benoit, who are married with two children, want to spread their innovative ICC approach nationwide. They want to scale up their training program, Sawyer said, and "to do this, we realized we needed a little more support. That is where ARC Health comes in – providing the support and expertise to make this dream come true!"

Vincent Morra, ARC Health CEO, said RTC's ICC program will add a unique and vital new offering to the organization's portfolio. "I look forward to what Theresa and Jeb can teach us about couples therapy and how their program can support our current and future partners' practices," Morra said, "as well as what they can learn from the other key clinicians in our group. With the addition of RTC to the platform, ARC Health is rounding out to be a full-service national mental-health organization."

ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company formed in 2021, now has more than 300 providers throughout their partner locations nationwide.

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

