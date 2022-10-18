Axonius Hires Nick Degnan as New Global SVP of Sales

Degnan's appointment comes amid cybersecurity leader's 132% ARR growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axonius , the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management , today announced the appointment of Nick Degnan as Senior Vice President of Sales. Degnan, who has spent the past decade building and rapidly scaling global sales and channel teams, joins Axonius to oversee the global sales organization.

"The Axonius platform is well known for solving critical security and infrastructure problems for businesses of all sizes and I am thrilled to join an organization that stands out for its culture, technology and vision," said Nick Degnan, SVP of Global Sales, Axonius. "I look forward to partnering with the team to build on the high-growth, high-energy in pursuit of infinite scalability."

Degnan joins Axonius from Tanium, where he led the global sales organization focused on hyper-growth of the business. Degnan led the Go-to-Market strategy as Tanium entered the Mid-Market after being responsible for some of the company's largest, most strategic accounts, F200 accounts. Previously Degnan held roles with Dell EMC and Pure Storage, where he was a founding member of their industry-leading channel program. Pure's channel program has since become an industry standard and replicated by companies across the globe.

"Nick brings a deep understanding of the cybersecurity and infrastructure landscape and a clear appreciation of and commitment to our culture and values," said Dean Sysman, Co-founder and CEO, Axonius. "With a proven track record of helping already high-functioning sales teams transition to highly-efficient, scaleable units, Nick will undoubtedly play a critical role in our next phase of growth."

Degnan joins during a period of remarkable momentum for Axonius, including:

132% year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), marking its third consecutive year of triple-digit revenue growth. year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), marking its third consecutive year of triple-digit revenue growth.

Axonius Correlated Partner Program , launching into EMEA, APAC and LATAM with EMEA experiencing a resulting 60% channel growth . Global expansion of, launching into EMEA, APAC and LATAM with EMEA experiencing a resulting

152% year-over-year growth of Axonius Federal Systems. year-over-year growth of

Forbes Cloud 100 for the second consecutive year. Being named to thefor the second consecutive year.

$200M Series E round, resulting in new market valuation of $2.6B . round, resulting in new market valuation of

"Axonius has built an incredible culture across its business, which is one of the reasons for its success," continued Degnan. "We want to continue to build on the pillars we already have and give our sales team more opportunities for growth through improved processes, better forecasting, and a focus on efficiency. We have every intention to continue to disrupt the market, and we've only just begun to tap into our total addressable market."

Degnan's predecessor, Joe Hoban, will retire at the end of the year after more than three decades working in tech sales and channel leadership positions, the last four of which were focused on propelling Axonius' growth.

About Axonius

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and informing business-level strategy. With solutions for both cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers millions of assets, including devices and cloud assets, user accounts, and SaaS applications, for customers around the world. For more, visit Axonius.com .

