Liquibox Unveils New Bag-In-Box Filling Machines

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new automatic and semi-automatic bag-in-box filling equipment combines the trusted expertise of Liquibox, a leader in flexible packaging, with the latest technology in filling machinery. Both modular design platforms are now available globally for safer, easier, and more efficient bag-in-box filling.

Liquibox A-Series and Liquibox S-Series

New Liquibox A-Series and S-Series bag-in-box fillers offer brands a way to keep up with ever-changing industry needs.

This launch from Liquibox includes two machines: the A-Series and S-Series, aptly named to differentiate automatic and semi-automatic options. The machines are capable of filling a broad range of liquid products, including liquid food, beverages and non-food. From beverages to cleaning products, both machines can be easily adjusted to work with different fitments, taps, and bag sizes.

The fully automatic Liquibox A-Series filler provides convenient operation for high-speed filling. It is designed for simple operation, adjustable bag loading, and efficient changeover between bag sizes. The A-Series boasts a compact footprint so that more bags can be filled per square inch of the production floor, compared to alternative filling machinery. Additionally, it is ESL capable and features a new sterilization kettle and chamber design, making it ideal for filling extended shelf-life products.

The semi-automatic Liquibox S-Series is an affordable and user-friendly bag-in-box filler designed for world-leading production efficiency. It is available in single head and double head configurations so that the producer can double the output if needed. The fully guarded design that meets international safety standards will be appreciated by a wide range of users from start-up companies to global brands.

"Liquibox A-Series and S-Series bag-in-box fillers offer brands a way to keep up with ever-changing industry needs. These revolutionary machines are part of Liquibox's commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to our customers," said Andrew Ernest, Liquibox Global Director of Equipment, Parts and Service.

About Liquibox

Founded in 1961, Liquibox is a global leader in liquid packaging and dispensing—working in partnership with customers to create a safer and more sustainable future. Liquibox is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative flexible packaging solutions that offer reliable product protection. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia (USA), the company is inspiring change around the world, working as one across 17 global locations powered by a dedicated workforce of nearly 1,400 employees.

Liquibox logo

