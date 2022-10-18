PINS MECHANICAL CO. BRINGS A FEELING OF NOSTALGIA TO PITTSBURGH

The old school entertainment venue opens at the newly redesigned SouthSide Works

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Brands , a brand development company that brings unique brand engagements to life, is set to open its newest Pins Mechanical Co. location in Pittsburgh on October 20. Located in the recently renovated SouthSide Works space, Pins will surround guests with its signature duckpin bowling, old school games and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade which will serve nostalgic cocktails along with local craft beers. As a Midwest Made brand, Pins is excited to expand its footprint in such a vibrant city like Pittsburgh.

The impressive 30,000-square-foot venue will immerse customers with 16 lanes of duckpin bowling, over 25 pinball machines, 40 arcade games and a variety of other classics like Skee-Ball, foosball, ping pong and bocce. Pins will also feature a unique 18-foot-tall carnival slide that will provide a child-like way to go from the second to first floor. The concept is designed to appeal to guests of all ages and give people in the Pittsburgh-area a new way to enjoy an evening out with friends, a date night or even host a larger private event for a special occasion.

"We are thrilled to be taking our Pins Mechanical concept to a new state and I can't think of a better city to open in than Pittsburgh. We've had our eye on the city for a while and found there was a growing demand from people in the area to experience Pins in their hometown," said Troy Allen, Rise Brands founder. "When people come to Pins, we want to take them back to a much simpler time when they were a kid, and it was all about good old fashioned fun. We can't wait to open our doors and start serving the community."

While it may be old-school entertainment, the vibe inside Pins is modern meets industrial. Sip on a "Hulk Hogan" or "Carrie Fisher" specialty libation while enjoying a round of duckpin or playing any of the free arcade games. Whatever games and drinks you choose, Pins promises to be a unique experience and a new place to have fun.

Pins is located in SouthSide Works at 407 Cinema Drive in Pittsburgh, and it will be the ninth Pins facility to open in the country. It will have 3 full-service bars, an outdoor patio space and event space throughout the building. Hours of operation are: Monday through Wednesday, 4:00PM to 12:30AM, Thursday, 4:00PM to 1:30AM, Friday, 4:00PM to 2:30AM, Saturday, 12:00PM to 2:30AM and Sunday, 12:00PM to 12:30AM. The venue is family friendly until 8:00PM when all guests must be 21+.

Rise Brands owns and operates Pins Mechanical Company, 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, Weenie Wonder, and No Soliciting in nine cities throughout the Midwest and South. For more information on Pins Mechanical Co. visit www.pinsbar.com .

