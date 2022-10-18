Provi Strengthens Distributor Division to Enhance Partnerships and Marketplace Experience

Company Announces Promotion of Manali Patel to Work Alongside SevenFifty Co-Founder and President, Gianfranco Verga, to Further Develop Distributor Programs

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provi , the largest online marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced it has promoted former McKinsey & Company consultant, Manali Patel to VP, Distributor Partnerships as part of the company's larger initiative to strengthen its distributor offerings. Patel, who served at the company as a Director for distributor-led programs, will be working closely with SevenFifty Co-Founder and President, Gianfranco Verga.

Manali Patel, VP, Distributor Partnerships, Provi (PRNewswire)

Expanding Provi's distributor division is an extension of the company's commitment to its wholesale partners, and better connecting the three-tier system through digital offerings. Within her new role, Patel will oversee Provi's distributor programming and initiatives aimed to maximize positive business outcomes for the company's wholesale partners.

Earlier this year, Provi joined forces with SevenFifty to create the next generation of tools and resources under one best-in-class marketplace solution. The company plans to continue to strengthen SevenFifty's distributor portal and sales toolkit, which seamlessly integrate into Provi's marketplace, for a robust discovery and ordering experience for wholesale buyers.

"The wholesale tier is imperative for continued growth of the beverage alcohol industry, and we are excited to further develop Provi and SevenFifty distributor-focused initiatives," said SevenFifty Co-Founder and President, Gianfranco Verga. "Manali is a thoughtful and driven leader who will elevate our distributor programs and work with our talented distributor team to deliver an enhanced experience for our wholesale partners and their buyers."

Provi's online marketplace strengthens the connection and communication between on-and-off premise retailers (buyers) and distributors. The company works with over 1,400 wholesalers, and 15,000 distributor sales reps leveraging the solution, to increase order volume, retention, and win new accounts at the retail tier.

"Throughout my career, I've had a direct impact on accelerating some of the top industries through digital offerings, and the opportunity to grow the beverage alcohol market is extremely exciting," said Manali Patel, Provi's VP, Distributor Partnerships. "Distributors are integral in propelling the industry forward, and I am thrilled to be working alongside Gianfranco and leading the rest of the team to further generate impact and growth for wholesalers."

In her role, Patel will also be generating visibility for minority-women leaders throughout the beverage alcohol industry. To kickstart these efforts, she will be speaking and sharing her career journey at the upcoming WSWA Women's Leadership Conference in November in Washington D.C.

To learn more about Provi or its distributor partnerships visit: https://www.provi.com/distributors

About Provi ( www.provi.com )

Provi is the largest online marketplace that simplifies the complex process of ordering wholesale alcohol by connecting buyers, distributors, and suppliers. Active in key markets throughout the U.S., Provi's robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for on- and off-premise buyers, distributors and suppliers. As of 2022, 10 percent of licensed retailers in the U.S. are on the marketplace. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi has received a total of $125 million in funding, is valued at $750 million and has recently been named an Emerging Unicorn by Crunchbase. The company also received Built In Chicago's Best Places to Work recognition in 2022. In 2022, Provi joined forces with SevenFifty.

Provi (PRNewsfoto/Provi) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Provi