Ripley's Hero, James Vasquez, Returning Home to Northeast for Ukraine Fundraisers

GREAT FALLS, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, James Vasquez recalled the devastating stories his grandmother told of the Russians invading her homeland when she was young. It was then he decided to pack up and make his way to Ukraine to fight as a volunteer soldier within the Ukrainian Military. "At the time, I knew I had skills that could help, but I didn't know what I would be doing or how I would make a difference," says James.

After spending months fighting alongside the Ukrainians and documenting the war through his verified @JMVasquez1974 Twitter account, James' impact was more profound than he realized. Amassing more than 400,000 Twitter followers, James was not only fighting on the front lines, but he was also reporting the war through an unfiltered lens.

After months of being in Ukraine, James is returning home to the Northeast, but this time, to participate in three fundraisers for Ripley's Heroes. The non-profit he co-founded with Marine Corps Retired Lieutenant Colonel H. Ripley Rawlings. "Ripley's Heroes provides critically needed non-lethal and humanitarian resources to qualified and experienced heroes who have interrupted their own lives and put themselves in harm's way to help save others," says Lt. Col. Rawlings.

At each event, James will host an open question-and-answer session. Donations of any amount will be accepted at each fundraiser, with funds going to support Ripley's Heroes' mission. Tickets are not required to attend; all are encouraged to come and learn how this war impacts everyone.

James will be in Stamford, CT, at the Keller Williams Prestige Headquarters at 2777 Summer Street on Friday, October 21, from 6-8 pm. On October 22 from 1-3 pm, James will be at the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Church in Pittsburgh, PA; on October 23 from 3-5 pm, James will be at the Ukrainian Educational & Cultural Center just outside of Philadelphia, PA.

For more information on how you can support Ripley's Heroes or the Spirit of Freedom North American Tour fundraisers, visit www.RipleysHeroes.org or reach out to James on Twitter @JMVasquez1974.

