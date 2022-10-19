MAKE EVERY DAY MAGICAL WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE NEW HARRY POTTER: MAGIC CASTER WAND™

Bring spells to life like never before… Four Unique Wand Designs to Choose From – Including Limited Edition Design Exclusive

Limited edition design* available exclusively to Harry Potter Fan Club members

Pre-order for Harry Potter Fan Club members begins early on October 20

General Pre-order begins on October 21

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is excited to announce that the highly anticipated Harry Potter: Magic Caster Wand™ will be available for general pre-order beginning on October 21 at https://www.HarryPotterMagicCasterWand.com.

Estimated to be available this holiday season, wizards and witches in the US and UK (excluding Northern Ireland) will be able to get their hands on this incredible wand and bring magic to life in the world around them! Powered by smart technology, the wand, when used with the free companion Harry Potter: Magic Caster Wand app, allows users to cast many of the iconic spells they know and love from J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter stories.

The Harry Potter: Magic Caster Wand is a brand-new motion-activated smart connected wand that uses the companion app to connect to compatible smart devices in your home (https://www.HarryPotterMagicCasterWand.com/compatibledevices). By connecting the Harry Potter: Magic Caster Wand to the companion app, motion-gesture spells including Expelliarmus, Lumos, Expecto Patronum, Wingardium Leviosa and more interact with Bluetooth-enabled and Wi-Fi-connected smart home devices, such as compatible light bulbs, speakers, and smart TVs.

PRE-ORDER DETAILS

Fans were given a sneak peek during the Wizarding World's Back to Hogwarts celebrations on September 1 and demand and interest in the Harry Potter: Magic Caster Wand has been high… pre-order is recommended to avoid disappointment!

Be the first to hear the latest news and updates - general pre-order begins on October 21 at 8:00AM Pacific Standard Time/11:00AM Eastern Standard Time/4:00PM British Summer Time at https://www.HarryPotterMagicCasterWand.com.

An exclusive limited-edition wand design – Heroic – just for Harry Potter Fan Club members, will be available for pre-order on October 20 at 8:00AM PST/11:00AM EST/4:00PM BST. 1,000 of the limited-edition exclusive designs will be available while supplies last. For more details, please visit https://www.HarryPotterMagicCasterWand.com.

Additionally, Harry Potter Fan Club members may pre-order any of the wand designs beginning on October 20, a day before general pre-order is available.

A free Harry Potter Fan Club membership is required to pre-order the Heroic design. To learn more, please visit the Harry Potter Fan club page https://www.wizardingworld.com/harry-potter-fan-club.

The Harry Potter: Magic Caster Wand will retail for $149.99 in the US and £149.00 in the UK.

AVAILABILITY

The Harry Potter: Magic Caster Wand is estimated to ship in early December 2022. Estimated ship date is subject to change.

Later this year, the wand will be available for purchase at the following physical locations – Harry Potter New York, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, Harry Potter's Platform 9 ¾ at King's Cross, The Harry Potter Shop at Heathrow Airport (T5), and The Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition at The London Film Museum.

At launch, the Harry Potter: Magic Caster Wand and companion app will be available in the United States and the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland) with expansion into other territories to follow, further announcements will be made in due course.

ABOUT THE HARRY POTTER: MAGIC CASTER WAND

Fans will be able to learn and master more than 50 spells** at launch, providing wand owners with hours of gameplay, interactivity, and magical adventure. Each wave of the wand connects with the free companion Harry Potter: Magic Caster Wand app to generate exciting lighting, sound, and haptic effects through connected compatible smart home devices.

The library of spells will continue to be updated, along with new compatible smart home devices, activities, and functionality, so there will always be something new to practice and master!

The wand usually chooses the wizard, but here, the owner has the choice… there's something for everyone with 3 different wand designs, plus a limited-edition wand design exclusively for Harry Potter Fan Club members.

HEROIC (Exclusive limited-edition quantity of 1,000 for Harry Potter Fan Club members)

Crafted with elegant curves and ornate details, this wand was designed with magical innovators and inventors in mind. It exudes confidence, purpose, and trust, appealing to a brilliant mind that appreciates unusual versatility and adaptability.

Heroic (Exclusive) Wand

HONOURABLE

Rugged and aged in appearance, this wand was designed for those with powerful intuition and an affinity for the magic of the natural world. Its warmth will draw those with strength, courage, and conviction. For the best or worst of times, this wand feels as exemplary as the one who wields it.

Honourable Wand (PRNewswire)

LOYAL

Ethereal and hypnotic, the design of this wand is truly captivating. Striated with a round orb at the end of its handle, it exudes a protective feeling. Appealing to owners who are wise beyond their years, it is a perfect match for those who value grace and artistry.

Loyal Wand (PRNewswire)

DEFIANT

Imposing in appearance, the design of this wand is slightly bent and features visible cracks – attributes, rather than imperfections, which embody a sense of internal strength. It is a perfect match for those who hold fast to their beliefs, regardless of how they are perceived.

Defiant Wand (PRNewswire)

The clever interactive connected wand encompasses the following key features:

Gesture recognition (more than 50 spells at launch)

Haptics/vibration motor

Bluetooth LE connectivity

Rechargeable battery

Magical illumination (multi-color LEDs)

Interactive Wand Box with audio and multi-color illumination

Dueling functionality allowing users to duel with friends (2 wands and 2 smart devices with app required)

The interactive wand box serves as USB charging station, so the wand is always ready to use. Upon opening and when casting spells, the beautiful container features magical light and audio elements, complementing the spell casting experience.

ABOUT THE HARRY POTTER: MAGIC CASTER WAND APP

The Harry Potter: Magic Caster Wand app connects to compatible smart home and Bluetooth devices. It is completely free and serves as a spell book (essential reading for any student!), provides tutorial instruction, unlocks new spells and actions, and responds to spells. It will also interact with other Magic Caster wands with connected smart phones or tablets for those moments when a duel is just too tempting!

Registration for a free account is required to unlock the full functionality. Users can personalize their experience by creating a custom account where they can select their Hogwarts house, Patronus, and wand traits. Registration for an account may require a parent or guardian's permission in certain territories

At launch, the app-based spell book will contain more than 50 spells to learn and master, including Expelliarmus, Lumos, Incendio, Expecto Patronum, Colovaria, Cantis, Lumos Maxima, and Meteolojinx. The app will also update automatically to reflect the latest spells when they become available.

ECOSYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

A phone or tablet with the free Harry Potter: Magic Caster Wand app and registration for a free account is required to unlock the full functionality of the Harry Potter: Magic Caster Wand. Registration for an account may require a parent or guardian's permission in certain territories.

The Harry Potter: Magic Caster Wand is compatible with a variety of smart home devices. Initial device compatibility includes iOS and Android smart phones and tablets, Apple TV, Fire TV and Android TV-enabled smart TVs (free Harry Potter: Magic Caster TV app required); Phillips Hue and LIFX smart light bulbs, and most Bluetooth audio home devices including Bluetooth speakers and Bluetooth home theater speakers. Additional smart home devices will be added as they become available.

For more information, please visit https://www.HarryPotterMagicCasterWand.com.

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

The Harry Potter: Magic Caster Wand app will be available for free for iOS and Android phones and tablets. Registration for an account may require a parent or guardian's permission in certain territories.

A phone or tablet is required. Each wand is paired with one user account in the app. At any time, each app can control only one wand at a time.

The wand connects via Bluetooth LE to the wand app, which will communicate to compatible smart home devices, either directly or through a smart home hub. For many smart devices this will be over a Wi-Fi connection, and for others such as speaker audio via Bluetooth. Please visit https://www.HarryPotterMagicCasterWand.com/compatibledevices for more details.

ABOUT WIZARDING WORLD

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world's best-loved franchises.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences also includes Harry Potter New York – Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

* Limited quantity of 1,000 available. Offered on a first-come first-served basis and while supplies last.

** Spells are unlocked through gameplay on the companion app. Data rates may apply.

Magic Caster Wand Logo (PRNewswire)

