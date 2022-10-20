AcuraBio Appoints Talented Senior Executives to Drive Global Growth Program

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AcuraBio (formerly Luina Bio), a leading Australian biopharmaceutical CDMO, recently acquired by biotech investor Dr. Glenn Haifer and Ampersand Capital Partners, announced today new senior executive hires to support global growth plans.

International biopharma executive Guillaume Herry has been appointed as CEO, while HR executive Joanne Reichardt has been appointed Head of People & Culture.

AcuraBio brings two decades of experience in innovative therapeutics for customers in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and animal health industries. The CDMO provides recombinant proteins, vaccines, and complex live biotherapeutic products to customers on the leading edge in emerging therapeutics.

Dr. Haifer stated "These senior executive appointments are key to shaping the company as we move forward with our growth plans."

"AcuraBio will immediately benefit from Guillaume Herry's experience with companies in the US, Europe and Australia designing and implementing growth strategies."

"He brings over 15 years of international operational and strategic consulting experience across the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries."

Mr. Herry said: "I'm excited to be part of this new phase of growth and to be working with Glenn and the Ampersand team. I look forward to leveraging the business' deep technical experience to grow the company and expand the service offering."

Mr. Herry holds an MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management at University of New South Wales Business School (Australia), a Master's Degree in Engineering for Health and Drugs (Biotechnology, Health and Management) from the University Joseph Fourier in Grenoble (France) and a Master's Degree in Entrepreneurship in Life Sciences & Technologies from the University Paris-Sud X (France).

Regarding the appointment of Joanne Reichardt as Head of People & Culture, Dr. Haifer added "Ms. Reichardt's appointment reflects a significant step in supporting our growth mission as we aim to create a robust culture. Ms. Reichardt brings over 20 years of HR experience and proven leadership expertise in successfully delivering critical people and culture strategies to support changing and growing businesses."

Ms. Reichardt holds a Bachelor of Business (Strategic HR & Marketing) from the University of Southern Queensland and is a CAHRI member of the Australian Human Resources Institute. Ms. Reichardt she was excited to be joining AcuraBio.

"I look forward to working closely with the team to advance people processes and systems, with a focus on attracting and retaining the industry's top talent to strengthen AcuraBio's position as the most experienced biopharmaceutical CDMO. My goal is to enhance our people & culture offering, with a view to becoming industry Employer of Choice."

About AcuraBio

AcuraBio Pty Ltd is one of Australia's most experienced biopharmaceutical CDMOs, offering trusted, client-focused services to both domestic and international clients for the past 20 years. AcuraBio offers significant quality, cost, and IP assurances for biopharma companies around the world. World-class researchers and proven facilities, a streamlined regulatory framework, generous tax incentives, and government funding make Australia a prime location for biotech research. AcuraBio has the following operating licenses: TGA (Australian FDA equivalent) license for the manufacture of human therapeutic APIs from biological and synthetic sources, APVMA (veterinary equivalent of the TGA) license for manufacture of sterile immunobiological products, OGTR license to produce products from genetically modified organisms, and a DAF facility license for import and use of biologic materials. Additional information about AcuraBio is available at www.acurabio.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience in seeking to build value and drive strong long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com

