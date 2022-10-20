Hightouch Named Fivetran Ecosystem Partner of the Year

More than 150 mutual customers choose Hightouch and Fivetran to close their data loop

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch today announced that it has been named the 2022 Ecosystem Partner of the Year award winner by Fivetran . This award was presented today at Fivetran's virtual Partner Summit.

Hightouch was recognized for the company's achievements in helping joint customers activate data by syncing directly from the warehouse into business tools. This is particularly complementary to Fivetran's fully managed data pipelines, which ensure all relevant data is seamlessly delivered to the data warehouse.

Hightouch was founded with the vision to put data into the hands of every business team including marketing, sales, success, and finance, bridging the gap between data teams and the business folks who need data to do their best work. The partnership with Fivetran is key to that vision and allows 150 customers, and more every day, to close the loop on data activation.

Mutual customer PrestaShop, an eCommerce platform, built a modern data stack with Fivetran, Google BigQuery, and Hightouch that serves over 300,000 merchants. "Google Cloud drove home a culture of simplicity around our data stack," explained Remi Paulin, Ph.D., Data Architect at PrestaShop. "This, combined with the easy-to-use Fivetran and Hightouch solutions, removed bottlenecks from getting more and more teams at PrestaShop to benefit from powerful data analytics."

Blend, a cloud banking platform, uses Fivetran, Redshift and Hightouch to unify disparate data. "We actually have metrics now that we can look at thanks to Fivetran for the data extraction, and then we can ensure consistency of that across teams thanks to Hightouch," says William Blend, Customer Success Operations at Blend.

"We are honored to announce Hightouch as Fivetran's ecosystem award winner," said Michael Bull, Fivetran's Director of Technology Alliances. "Hightouch's Data Activation platform delivers deep value to organizations leveraging the modern data stack. We look forward to continuing to build upon our partnership to further empower joint customers."

"We're excited about the value over 150 joint customers have driven with Fivetran and Hightouch, closing the Modern Data Stack loop from ingestion to activation. Fivetran has been a pivotal partner ushering in our vision of Data Activation, Reverse ETL, and together, turning the warehouse into a CDP for the business." - Tejas Manohar, Co-founder and Co-CEO.

About Hightouch

Hightouch is the world's leading Data Activation platform, syncing data from warehouses directly into SaaS tools. In November, Hightouch announced $40M in Series B financing at a $450 million valuation led by ICONIQ Capital. Hightouch's hundreds of customers range from fast-growing startups like Plaid, Betterment, Calendly, and Lucidchart to large enterprises like AXS, Nando's, and Autotrader. For more information, visit www.hightouch.com .

