UNC-Chapel Hill and 2U Partner for New Online Master's Degree in Applied Data Science

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. and LANHAM, Md., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and 2U (Nasdaq: TWOU), the parent company of leading global online learning platform edX, have partnered to create a new online master's degree in applied data science available through Carolina's new School of Data Science and Society . This is Carolina's fifth degree program developed with 2U, the university's exclusive online program partner.

"Our mission is to create the best possible higher education opportunities for Carolina students and learners around the world, and this new offering in the fast-growing and cross-industry field of data science will enable us to meet both student and industry demand in a powerful and highly accessible way," said Stanley C. Ahalt, dean of UNC-Chapel Hill's School of Data Science and Society. "Creating high-quality, dynamic learning programs that deliver great outcomes for students takes skill and deep expertise, and we're confident that our continued partnership with 2U will help us build a truly world-class experience for the next generation of data scientists."

The new degree program features an industry-aligned curriculum that gives graduates the in-demand skills needed to succeed in one of the fastest growing professions in the U.S . "Data scientist" was listed at number three among the 50 best occupations in the U.S., according to Glassdoor's list of the best jobs for 2022 , with over 10,000 job openings in 2022 so far and a median base salary of $120,000. As more tech companies move into North Carolina, the state has also seen an influx of data science career opportunities – according to Burning Glass Labor Statistics, more than 98,000 data science-related jobs have been posted in the region in the past six months alone.



"UNC-Chapel Hill's new online Master in Applied Data Science underscores our shared commitment to co-creating high-quality online programs that equip learners in North Carolina and beyond with the skills and education needed to build meaningful careers in an in-demand field," said Andrew Hermalyn, 2U's President of Partnerships. "Throughout our 12-year partnership we've shown that, when done well, online learning can yield transformational academic and career outcomes, and that work continues with this new offering."

Carolina's partnership with 2U includes a variety of online graduate degree and boot camp programs available through the Kenan-Flagler Business School; Gillings School of Global Public Health; School of Government; and Digital and Lifelong Learning. With the launch of the new degree program, Carolina continues its commitment to digital, flexible and lifelong learning for students.

Pending approval, the new online degree program is expected to accept applications for admission in March 2023, with courses beginning September 2023. To learn more about all of Carolina's online offerings, visit 2u.com/partners/unc .

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation's first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor's, 112 master's, 66 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 15 schools, including the College of Arts & Sciences. Every day, faculty, staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina's most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina's more than 356,000 alumni live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Territories and 161 countries. More than 188,667 live in North Carolina.

For more than a decade, 2U, Inc. has been the digital transformation partner of choice to great non-profit colleges and universities delivering high-quality online education at scale. As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 45 million learners with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 230 colleges, universities, and corporations. Our people and technology are powering more than 4,000 digital education offerings — from free courses to full degrees — and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com.

