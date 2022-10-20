WACO CENTER'S WEARABLE ART GALA RETURNS WITH STEP INTO HARLEM NIGHTS

A benefit event to celebrate the 5th Anniversary of WACO Theater Center and

support the company's artistic and youth mentorship programs.

Step into Harlem Nights Set as Theme

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Where Art Can Occur (WACO) Theater Center will celebrate five years of service with the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala this Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 4:30 pm PST at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. The Gala will be hosted by WACO Founders and Co-Artistic Directors Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles Lawson, longtime champions of art and mentorship, who opened the visual and performing arts center in 2017.

The evening serves as a multi-pronged fundraiser to support WACO's artistic and mentorship programs.

Amazon's Black Business Accelerator (BBA) and Amazon Music will support as corporate sponsors for WACO's 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala. Amazon's Black Business Accelerator, Amazon Music, and WACO Theater Center have a shared mission for sustainable diversity and inclusion while being an important resource for Black-owned businesses.

"We strive to instill a strong entrepreneurial spirit in our mentees and the artists we work with. It is simply impossible to take on the meaningful work that is necessary, without exposing our community to a wide array of disciplines and cultural experiences that offer a window into what is possible," says Richard Lawson, WACO's Co-Artistic Director.

Ebony and Jet Magazines will serve as the media partner for WACO's 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala. "We are thrilled to be in partnership with a prestigious and iconic media brand whose name is synonymous with regal splendor and Black excellence for multiple decades," says Tina Knowles Lawson. Being in community with Ebony and Jet is an extension of our mission to inform, inspire and elevate future generations, says Knowles Lawson.

For the celebratory fifth year anniversary gala, the wearable art theme is Step Into Harlem Nights.

This year's event will transform the 35,000 square foot hangar into an immersive experience bringing Harlem to Los Angeles, recreating the big ballrooms, jazz clubs, speakeasies, iconic restaurants and theaters where artists such as Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald performed. "I have always had this dream to bring the energy, tastes and sounds of Harlem in the 1920s to 50s to our gala. From the fashion and the food, to the art, cars and supper clubs—on this night, people will be taken back in time to experience and be inspired by it all…today—in 2022," shares Tina Knowles Lawson.

The event will be hosted by five-time NAACP Image Award winner Keke Palmer, and feature an all-star lineup, including a special performance by Grammy and Golden Globe Award winner Andra Day as well as a musical tribute by Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey. Other acts will feature both emerging and established artists including the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA), with choreography by the Television Academy's Governors Award recipient and DADA founder Debbie Allen, Chicago Philharmonic Composer-in-Residence Marcus Norris conducting the dynamic South Side Symphony, Daytime Emmy Award winner Obba Babatundé, and Grammy-nominated Jazz and R&B Music Hall of Famer Freda Payne—among other award-winning performers to be announced. The evening will include the return of Los Angeles-based artist DJ Millie, providing an eclectic soundscape of music for guests, inspired by artists of then and now.

Critically acclaimed actor and Golden Globe Award winner Angela Bassett, will receive the Film & TV Icon Award, recognizing her career achievements in television and film and continuous support for young artists. This year's Art Icon Award will go to internationally-celebrated contemporary artist and the U.S. State Department Medal of Arts award recipient Mark Bradford. Special guests for the event include actress and longtime co-host of It's Showtime at the Apollo Kiki Shepard, in addition to several special guests in attendance.

Celebrity Judge Star Jones returns to lead the live art auction, featuring gallery represented artists and new talent that include April Bey, Fahamu Pecou, Samuel Levi Jones, and Shinique Smith, among others. An online preview and registration for the auction can be completed by texting WACO to 243-725. The online preview is now live.

Corporate sponsors of this year's event and programs include contributions from SheaMoisture, PRG, Mielle and Fund II Foundation. In-kind gifts for the event are provided by The Hue Society, Nespresso, Republic National Distribution Company, and United Airlines. Additional support is provided by Netflix and Meta, a collaboration with the We the Culture initiative, elevating and supporting Black creators.

Expected guests to also include honorary chair persons, singer and TV producer Kelly Rowland, singer and actress Michelle Williams, actress Bianca Lawson, singer and composer Solange Knowles and entertainer and Parkwood Entertainment Chairwoman, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

"It's a party with a purpose and after two years virtually, I'm glad that we can connect, continue to pour into our mentees and at the same time, honor a piece of our history through this artistic experience," says Richard Lawson.

ABOUT WHERE ART CAN OCCUR (WACO) THEATER CENTER

WACO Theater Center is a performing and visual arts organization dedicated to the empowerment of Los Angeles artists, young people and stories of the African diaspora.

Founded in 2016, WACO opened its doors to the public in 2017. Located in the heart of North Hollywood's Arts District, the state-of-the-art complex includes a 99-seat theater, an art gallery space and is the home of Richard Lawson Studios. Over its five year history, WACO has invested in more than 700 artists and 1000 young people in Los Angeles and beyond. WACO's mentorship program Tina's Angels and Richard's Warriors, exposes inner-city youth to the world of the arts and opportunities beyond their zip code. Each year participants are provided computers, attend workshops like etiquette class, and field trips to create first time experiences. WACO is committed to providing a creative center where art can occur and give artists and youth a place to grow their talent and celebrate their artistry.

WACO Theater Center is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization.

ABOUT THE ART AUCTION

Since 2017, the Gala's art auctions have featured over 85 artists, both emerging and established, including Alfred Conteh, Bethany Collins, Betye Saar, Chaz Guest, Delita Martin, Eduardo Sarbsia, Fab 5 Freddy, Genevieve Gaignard, Gherdai Hassell, Kehinde Wiley, Kingsley, Kwame Brathwaite, Lauren Halsey, Mr. Brainwash, Noah Humes, Radcliffe Bailey, Robert A. Pruitt, Ron Bass, Sadie Barnette, Samuel Levi Jones, Synthia Saint James, Time McClendon, Toyin Ojih Odutola and jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz. Artists Milton Katselas and Tiffanie Anderson's larger bodies of work have been exhibited as a part of WACO's visual arts program in its North Hollywood gallery - and the Gala auctions have introduced artists to new audiences and art collectors.

