Curaleaf Expands Brand Portfolio With Launch of Find™ Cannabis Flower

Now Available in Massachusetts, Find Will Expand to Eight Additional States Across the Country

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the launch of Find, a cannabis flower brand designed to provide consumers with high quality cannabis flower at an accessible price point. The Company's latest product offering is now on shelves at dispensaries in Massachusetts and will expand to Arizona, Illinois, Maine, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania in the coming months.

Find offers a variety of affordable, high quality everyday flower products for cannabis consumers. At launch, customers will have access to the brand's strain-specific pre-rolls and whole flower. Available in bulk quantities, those who prefer to roll their own can also choose from a selection of small flower and pre-ground offerings. Find is currently available in the following formats:

Find Flower: whole and hearty strain-specific buds; available as 1oz, 1/2oz, 1/4oz and 1/8oz.

Find Popcorn: small strain-specific buds; available as 1oz and 1/2oz.

Find Shake : pre-ground and ready to roll; available as 1/4oz.

Find Pre-Rolls: convenient strain-specific flower available as 1g singles and 10-packs.

"We're excited to welcome Find into our brand portfolio as the medical and adult-use flower markets continue to mature," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "With Find, we're expanding our reach by providing affordable, high quality flower for patients and customers at all stages of their cannabis journey."

Find is now available at dispensaries across Massachusetts and will expand to Arizona, Illinois, Maine, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania in the coming months. For more information on product availability, please visit www.findyourflower.com .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 142 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

