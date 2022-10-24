TACO CABANA LAUNCHES NEW LIMITED-TIME SPICY PORK FLAUTAS, CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP AND OREO® CHURROS, NOV. 9

- Limited-Time Holiday Catering Party Pack & Holiday Gift Card Program Return for the Holiday Season Through Dec. 31, 2022 -

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting Nov. 9, 2022, Taco Cabana delivers for the holiday season with the launch of three new menu items, including the all-new Spicy Pork Flautas, Chicken Tortilla Soup and Oreo® churros.

TC continues its tradition of culinary innovation, building on its popular flauta repertoire, with the launch of its tantalizing Spicy Pork Flautas made with Guajillo peppers in a three-pack with one dipping sauce or a six-pack with two dipping sauces. TC's signature queso, sour cream and/or fresh guacamole are the perfect complement for these flautas with a little kick.

A returning brand favorite, TC's beloved Chicken Tortilla Soup will soon be available in a small serving for $4.49 or a large serving for $6.29. Featuring a savory broth made with shredded chicken and topped with crispy corn tortilla strips, a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses and served with lime wedges and a side of rice, this warm soup is the perfect seasonal snack no matter the temperature.

Another perfect addition for the holiday season, TC is proud to announce the co-branding launch of the all-new Oreo® churros, which can be coupled with any order in a pack of five for just $2.99. The churros pack all the craveability of an Oreo® cookie in five bite-size pieces. TC's Spicy Pork Flautas, Chicken Tortilla Soup and Oreo® churros are available for a limited time while supplies last.

Taco Cabana invites guests to celebrate the upcoming holiday season with its Catering Holiday Party Pack and holiday gift cards. Ideal for any celebration, the Catering Holiday Party Pack feeds up to 10 and includes the choice of steak fajita, chicken fajita, or mixed fajita, and is served with Mexican rice, black or refried beans, shredded cheese, guacamole, salsa roja, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and lettuce. Available for just $139.99, the Catering Holiday Party Pack also includes chips and queso, 10 churros, one gallon of tea and 20 tortillas, making it the ultimate package for any event.

TC gift cards make an easy holiday gift enjoyed by all ages. Now through Saturday, Dec. 31,

2022, for every $25 spent toward Taco Cabana gift cards, guests will receive a complimentary $5 Holiday Guest Appreciation Card; e-gift cards are also available for purchase. TC gift cards in the amount of 10 or less can be ordered online now at TacoCabana.com and in-bulk for large quantities of more than 11 gift cards beginning Nov. 1, 2022.The Holiday Guest Appreciation Cards can be redeemed at any Texas TC location beginning two hours after purchase/activation and will remain active until March 31, 2023.

For TC fans looking for a classic selection of menu items to enjoy with family and friends for the holiday season, Taco Cabana's delicious Enchilada Plates are available with cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef and a choice of sauce including Tex-Mex, Green Sauce or Queso. TC's first-ever Hatch Chile Smoked Pulled Pork menu options also remain available, including a three-pack of Street Tacos served with Hatch Chile Ranch for $4.99, a breakfast bowl for $5.49 and a Crunchy Burrito served with tortilla strips and Hatch Chile Ranch for $8.59.

Guests 21 years of age or older can enjoy TC's seasonal Hatch Chile Margarita for $4 alongside Taco Cabana's 12 permanent Margarita Headquarters options available for $3 each all-day, every day.

All menu items can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC!® App or TacoCabana.com . Guests can place an order for the Holiday Party Pack by calling 855-4MY-TACO or online at tacocabana.com/catering . For more information on Taco Cabana's catering and menu items, visit TacoCabana.com .

About Taco Cabana:

Taco Cabana, a subsidiary of YTC Enterprises, LLC, was founded in 1978. The brand specializes in Tex-Mex-inspired food including enchiladas, fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, tacos, flour tortillas and a selection of made-from-scratch salsas and sauces. Restaurants feature open-display cooking, a selection of bottled beer and signature tequila margaritas, patio dining, drive-thru windows, curbside pick-up, delivery and catering. As of Oct. 24, 2022, Taco Cabana operates 144 company-owned restaurants in Texas. For more info, visit www.tacocabana.com .

