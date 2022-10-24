UST Partners with TreasuryPay to Accelerate Innovation and Optimize Treasury and Trade Functions

Collaboration combines advanced real-time data and strategic insights with leading digital transformation solutions, cutting-edge technical analytics and proven AI expertise.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, and TreasuryPay, a real-time data and intelligence leader, have announced an initial partnership to accelerate innovation in the financial sector. Prominent global corporations count on TreasuryPay to provide comprehensive data and intelligence based on its InstantPlatform and product suite. UST brings two decades of deep domain experience in providing technology solutions, and its dynamic toolbox has reimagined and redefined digital transformation. This innovative partnership optimizes treasury and trade functions while simultaneously addressing the growing demand for human-centric customer experiences and tangible results.

UST's system integration capabilities will amplify and enhance the customer benefits offered by TreasuryPay solutions, increasing the scope of UST's dynamic array of service offerings. It also expands UST's opportunities to showcase the value of its broad and deep capabilities in diverse areas including architecture, data integration and implementation services.

In addition, TreasuryPay will be empowered to scale more efficiently based on UST's proven expertise in digital business transformation. UST's team of experienced experts raise the bar on integration and service delivery by enhancing and elevating the customer benefits of TreasuryPay's innovative real-time data and insights in a reliable, client-centric environment.

"We are excited about embarking on a partnership with TreasuryPay to jointly enable the transformation and optimization of treasury and trade functions to help clients realize true business value and impact. Moving forward, UST will be empowered to help customers optimize Treasury management by digitizing their corporate Treasury departments and creating more flexible operating models, which can adapt to and overcome the challenges of an ever-changing Treasury landscape beset by unpredictability, market volatility and fierce competition," said Maureen Doyle-Spare, General Manager - Financial Services, UST.

"TreasuryPay is delighted to partner with a world-class services organization like UST to deliver improved and accelerated client outcomes," said Michael McMackin, Chief Executive Officer, TreasuryPay.

The collaboration between these two leading innovators provides a robust, integrated, game-changing AI platform with the necessary capabilities to ensure clients succeed in their key strategic objectives.

About UST

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com .

About TreasuryPay

TreasuryPay provides organizations with Instant® global intelligence from a single data network. Its groundbreaking platform enables instantaneous visibility on global transactions – including key functions such as receivables, reconciliation, F/X, liquidity management, supply chain, marketing, and performance management. TreasuryPay delivers this capability via a highly-secure SaaS platform with connectivity to all banks, payment processors, and payment types – worldwide – with seamless integration for addressing today's most complex financial challenges. TreasuryPay enables large, complex organizations to streamline vital processes, protect against loss, and accelerate growth through better data-driven decisions. For more information, visit www.treasurypay.com .

