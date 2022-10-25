Actuarial Risk Management Launches Data and Modeling Institute (DMI)

New Actuarial Modeling Center of Excellence to Address Industry's Supply-demand Imbalance for Actuarial Talent through Managed Actuarial Services.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actuarial Risk Management Ltd. ("ARM"), a trusted provider of advisory actuarial services, officially launches this week its Data and Modeling Institute ("DMI"), an actuarial modeling center of excellence. DMI enables ARM to transform insurers' actuarial functions and address the industry's supply and demand imbalance for actuarial talent by offering managed actuarial services.

The DMI provides a strategic solution for insurance company clients to outsource, in part or in full, either their recurring actuarial functions or unplanned ad-hoc requests. It eases the burden on staff to help refocus on strategy and value-added tasks and introduces a highly talented and experienced actuarial modeling team throughout the Latin America (LATAM) region, strategically established for the region's strong talent pool and easily accessible time zones. The DMI is within five hours of local strategic advisory consultants in North America, UK and most of the European Union.

Members of the DMI team average five years of actuarial modeling experience, with over half of the team having achieved their full regional actuarial credentials. The team consists of experts in model management and governance, data analytics, regulatory requirements, and data engineering.

"External forces driven by regulation, technological advances, market volatility, pricing pressures and emerging risks create more tasks for already overwhelmed and inadequate internal resources," said Corwin Zass, Principal Founder at ARM. "The ARM strategy is very timely in this post-COVID environment. Our DMI program offers the only long-term, cost-effective solution for insurers to address this ever-growing supply-demand imbalance through our blended resource model."

With ARM and its DMI support staff, clients rest assured knowing the strategy is built on process automation and standardization within a fully controlled environment. This strategy, combined with the licenses for the insurance industry's leading commercial actuarial projection software systems, creates a scalable solution for clients' current and future needs.

ARM has been a trusted provider of advisory actuarial services since 2006 with over 250 senior level actuaries globally. For more information about ARM, visit www.actrisk.com/about/.

Actuarial Risk Management ("ARM") brings unparalleled actuarial expertise with a successful collaboration and cost-effective framework to an ever-growing global client list. Its proven business model is no longer the alternative but today's mainstream choice as more organizations seek independent, practical and creative advisory solutions. Since 2006, ARM has provided actuarial services to BDO USA LLP and members of its BDO global network and is a valued strategic partner to many Top 30 accounting firms.

