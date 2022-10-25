Mars Teams Up with Fetch to Reward Consumers for Purchasing Beloved Brands

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , America's No. 1 consumer-rewards app, today announced a new partnership with Mars , Incorporated the maker of some of the world's most-loved snacks and treats including M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, and SKITTLES®. The partnership will allow Mars to strengthen its relationship with consumers, enhance brand loyalty, and inspire moments of everyday happiness while rewarding shoppers every time they purchase select Mars products. The Fetch app is free to download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store .

Fetch works directly with consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies, retailers, and restaurants to give consumers access to free rewards with every purchase. The app allows shoppers to quickly and easily accumulate rewards points by submitting pictures of any receipt -- from any store or restaurant -- and by linking eReceipts from online retailers. Points are then redeemed for free gift cards and other rewards, right within the Fetch app.

As a global company, Mars prioritizes leveraging technology, data, analytics, and new digital experiences to accelerate growth and improve the consumer experience. This strategic direction aligns closely with the value that Fetch provides for both brands and consumers as the marketplace leader in building one-to-one connections with users and challenging the status quo on how brands reward shoppers.

"Mars Wrigley admires Fetch's unique connection to consumers through a future-defining digital platform," said Anton Vincent, President, Mars Wrigley North America. "This partnership helps accelerate our digital leadership while growing one of the world's most iconic brand portfolios bringing M&M'S, SNICKERS, TWIX, SKITTLES, and gum brands such as EXTRA, ORBIT and 5 Gum to consumers exactly how they snack and consume today."

With more than 17 million monthly active users submitting 8.5 million purchase transactions per day, Fetch captures more than $135 billion in consumer spend annually, making the platform equivalent to the nation's fifth-largest and fastest-growing retailer. This unparalleled, 360-degree view of consumer behavior at scale powers a new generation of advertising tools that drive real, measurable purchasing decisions.

"With this relationship, we'll be providing Mars with the best-in-class insights, activations, and measurement capabilities that will push their business to the next level while also providing an easy way for consumers to save on their favorite brands," said Patrick Burke, Chief Revenue Officer, Fetch. "Fetch is about creating moments of joy for consumers, and there's never been a more important time for brands to lean into technology that provides meaningful, personalized experiences."

This year has brought enormous growth for Fetch, both in terms of scaling its user base and adding new brand partnerships. In addition to Mars, Fetch has partnerships with brands like Unilever, L'Oreal, Kimberly-Clark, PepsiCo, General Mills, Sargento, Albertsons Cos., Kodiak, Pernod Ricard, E. & J. Gallo, Molson Coors, and many more.

Founded in Madison, Wis., Fetch is on a mission to help people have fun and save money on every purchase. The No. 1 rewards app on the market, Fetch has more than 17 million monthly active users who have collectively submitted more than 2 billion receipts and earned more than $475 million in rewards points. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store with more than 2 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

