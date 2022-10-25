NOVOSENSE Selects to Improve Business Planning Capabilities with Blue Yonder

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To improve its supply chain planning capabilities and customer satisfaction, NOVOSENSE Microelectronics, a highly robust and reliable analog and mixed signal integrated circuit (IC) design company, has selected to implement Blue Yonder's supply planning solution, part of Luminate® Planning.

Since its establishment in 2013, NOVOSENSE has focused on three major initiatives: signal sensing, system interconnection, and power drive semiconductor products, including sensor, signal chain, isolator, interface, power management, driver IC, etc., which are widely used in automotive, industrial control, information communication, and consumer electronic industries. As the pioneer of automotive IC in China, NOVOSENSE has established automotive management system covering R&D, quality as well as delivery, and achieved massive supply to major OEMs and Tier 1s.

NOVOSENSE turned to Blue Yonder for a supply chain solution to optimize supply, enhance customer service levels, and improve asset utilization.

By implementing Blue Yonder's solution, NOVOSENSE will be able to:

Develop a comprehensive supply chain upgrade strategy with the supply planning solution as the core.

Produce more accurate, insightful, and coordinated plans.

Focus on organizational efficiency to help grow its business and expand production.

"NOVOSENSE has always been committed to providing customers with robust products and reliable services. We have continuously increased our investment in all aspects of the company, including supply chain, R&D, management process and digitalization so as to enhance the quality and efficiency of products delivered, " said Doctor Long ZHANG, Strategic Investment Director & Process IT Director, NOVOSENSE. "Blue Yonder is a world leader in supply chain solution, who has provided services for many global top semiconductor companies for a long time. I believe that the cooperation with Blue Yonder can further help us improve the efficiency of supply chain management process, improve the product quality management system, and enhance the overall competitiveness of enterprises, which will enable us to better serve our customers."

Blue Yonder's supply planning solution will provide NOVOSENSE with a holistic and connected view of its supply chain planning processes. NOVOSENSE will be able to balance global objectives for demand satisfaction, collaborate on planning scenarios in situations of material shortage, and use prescriptive recommendations to make accurate and faster decisions throughout the manufacturing and distribution network in order to minimizing stock-outs and maximizing inventory turns, ultimately improving the customer experience.

"We are pleased to become a supply chain solutions provider to NOVOSENSE, who is an outstanding analog and mixed signal IC design company. The supply chain solutions provider that NOVOSENSE seeks is not only the one that can help their business grow but expand their capabilities in the future. By utilizing our Luminate Planning, NOVOSENSE can form and execute their supply chain transformation strategy while taking their supply planning capabilities to the next level," said Antonio Boccalandro, President, APAC, Blue Yonder.

About NOVOSENSE Microelectronics

NOVOSENSE Microelectronics (NOVOSENSE, SSE Code 688052) is a highly robust & reliable analog and mixed signal IC design company. Since its establishment in 2013, the company has been focusing on signal sensing, system interconnection and power drive, providing comprehensive semiconductor products and solutions such as sensor, signal chain, isolator, interface, power driver and power management, which are widely used in automotive, industrial control, information communication and consumer electronics markets.

With the mission of "Sense & Drive the Future, Build a Green, Smart and Connected World with Semiconductors", the company is committed to providing chip-level solutions to link the digital world and the real world.

For more information, please visit: www.novosns.com

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you'll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

"Blue Yonder" is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "Blue Yonder" is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

