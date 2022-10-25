ServiceMax Wins 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Award for Customer Success

ServiceMax Named an Overall SaaS Award Winner in the Collaboration & Productivity Category

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management software, announced today that it has been selected as the Overall SaaS Award winner in the Collaboration & Productivity category of the 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards.

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software. Customer feedback, among other things - the winners are selected based on customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS) significantly above SaaS benchmarks. The organization also conducts further due diligence to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence, including an evaluation of the user experience, recent product enhancements, and third-party analyst research. The Customer Success Award winners are selected based on the best customer success stories and outcomes.

"As the cloud continues to grow, user expectations are also growing. Our highly selective software awards honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that deliver extraordinary experiences and results," commented Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE.

The 2022 APPEALIE award is the latest award generated by ServiceMax innovation in field service management, and underscores the company's momentum in achieving business success and industry leadership recognition.

"ServiceMax is excited to be recognized by APPEALIE for the collaboration and productivity our customers have achieved with our Field Service Management platform, our in-depth industry experience, and our customer-driven approach to innovation," said Sumair Dutta, Vice President Product Marketing at ServiceMax. "Our DNA is being customer obsessed and receiving this award confirms we are helping to keep the world running."

ABOUT APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software. Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence. Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.

https://appealie.com/

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax's mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As a recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth, and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit: www.servicemax.com.

