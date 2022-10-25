Teavaro and CDP Institute Offer Free Online Course on Identity Resolution

MILFORD, Conn. and LONDON and COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teavaro and the Customer Data Platform Institute today released a free, in-depth training course on Identity Resolution. The course is the first in a series planned by CDP Institute, a vendor-neutral organization that educates organizations about customer data management tools and techniques.

The Identity Resolution course is available for online, on-demand delivery. It includes modules on Identity Resolution Fundamentals, Identity Graphs, Data Privacy and Identity Resolution, and Benefits of Identity Resolution. Each module includes several lessons with video lecture, exercises, and downloadable supplemental materials. Users can complete the course at their own pace.

Anyone can register for the course at https://academy.teavaro.com/. There is no fee and student information will not be shared with anyone outside of Teavaro and the CDP Institute.

"Identity resolution is a critically important but poorly understood topic for today's marketers," said Dr. Dirk Rohweder, COO and Co-Founder of Teavaro, a cloud-based Customer Data Platform that helps organizations deliver personalized marketing experiences on any media and device. "We are pleased to offer this course as a way of helping the marketing community understand how to gain the most value from modern identity resolution techniques."

"We applaud Teavaro's generosity in making this course available to the marketing community," said David M. Raab, CEO and Founder of the Customer Data Platform Institute. "Equipping marketers with a better understanding of identity resolution will help them to address third-party cookie deprecation, new privacy regulations, and customer expectations for a unified experience across all interactions."

About Teavaro

Teavaro helps you to truly connect with your customers in a digital world. Our platform creates value from knowing your customers based on consent. Identity resolution across devices, channels, and domains is the foundation of our offering and any first-party data strategy. It is the key enabler for personalization, higher media efficiency, and improved multi-touch attribution. Our enterprise-grade platform is built based on data security and privacy by design. Combining innovation with agility, we support you to build real-time marketing at scale. Teavaro is certified as a RealCDP by the CDP Institute.

About CDP Institute

The Customer Data Platform Institute educates marketers and marketing technologists about customer data management. The mission of the Institute is to provide vendor-neutral information about issues, methods, and technologies for creating unified, persistent customer databases. Activities include publishing of educational materials, news about industry developments, best practice guides and benchmarks, directories of industry vendors, and consulting on related issues. The Institute is managed by Raab Associates, a consultancy specializing in marketing technology and analysis. Raab Associates identified the Customer Data Platform category in 2013. Funding is provided by a consortium of CDP vendors.

View original content:

SOURCE Customer Data Platform Institute; Teavaro