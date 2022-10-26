ATLAS' NEW WORLD TRAVELLER DEBUTS WITH UPSCALE, YACHT-LIKE AMBIANCE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altas Ocean Voyages' new, 200-guest World Traveler has been designed to evoke the aesthetic of a luxurious coastal vacation home or superyacht. The intimate vessel was designed by Artur Miranda and Jacques Bec of the award-winning Oitoemponto, based in Portugal.

World Traveller celebrates 'La Dolce Vita' (the sweet life) of cruising aboard a luxurious private yacht.

"The designers have done an amazing job of capturing the spirit and atmosphere of a high-end, mega yacht or residential estate," said James Rodriguez, the line's president and CEO. "There is not a space on World Traveller that has not been touched by design."

From rich, blue and white fabrics to sumptuous, custom-made furnishings with hints of terracotta, green and slate, the ship's décor is warm and inviting, yet sophisticated and stylish. Furniture and lighting have been strategically placed to evolve during the voyage. For example, there are cozy nooks and many tables for two, which are often coveted by couples. But as the voyage ensues, the spaces can magically morph to accommodate parties of six or more so guests can be more convivial and share the experience with newfound friends.

"World Traveller was conceived to celebrate 'La Dolce Vita' (the sweet life) of cruising aboard a luxurious private yacht," according to Miranda. "Our intent was to design a visually stunning ship, but at the same time, to offer a very high standard of comfort for the guests."

While the public rooms and lounges are impressive, the accommodations are equally noteworthy. Corridors were conceptualized to create a dramatic effect before entering suites and staterooms, which are concealed behind a navy blue, leather-clad door.

World Traveller accommodations are all ocean view; nearly 90 percent have verandas. Four Navigator Suites (466 sq. ft.) and two Discovery Suites (445 sq. ft.) feature two closets, flat-screen TV in both the living area and bedroom, double vanities, and a separate water closet. Navigator Suites also have a bathtub. Four Journey Suites measure 382 square feet. All 10 suite verandas are furnished with sun loungers, teak chairs, and a table.

The ship's Horizon staterooms (269 sq. ft.) feature a unique, floor-to-ceiling glass wall with an upper panel that slides open to make the entire room feel like veranda – a concept first developed by parent-company Mystic Invest Holdings for its riverboats.

Staterooms feature a queen-size bed that can be separated, digital safe, bathrobes and slippers, a hairdryer, binoculars, and a stocked refrigerator. Staterooms also include a desk with chair, while Horizon and Veranda staterooms have a sitting area with a loveseat. Bathrooms feature mosaic-tile spa showers with rainfall and handheld showerheads and four adjustable body jets. Bath amenities include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, hand wash and hand lotion from iconic French beauty brand L'OCCITANE de Provence. Housekeeping replenishes still and sparkling water twice daily and provides make-up and turndown service.

Suites and staterooms are fitted with the requisite technological conveniences that world travelers have come to expect, including a large, flat-screen TV, providing live and on-demand television, movie, music, and audio programming, as well as Bluetooth connectivity for tablets and smartphones. Moreover, the designers strategically placed USB ports and electric (110V and 220V) outlets throughout so guests can recharge their phone or tablet while working at the desk, relaxing in the sitting area, or lounging in bed.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the small-ship, luxury expedition cruise brand of Mystic Invest Holdings. Guests enjoy open bars aboard ship, including craft beers, specialty coffees and smoothies; stateroom bar with coffee, tea, and premium spirits; L'OCCITANE bath amenities; free Wi-Fi; prepaid gratuities; and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator, launched in August 2021, and World Traveller, launching in November 2022, both feature accommodations for 200 guests. A sister-ship World Seeker is scheduled to join the fleet in November 2024.

About Oitoemponto

With showrooms in both Lisbon and Porto, Oitoemponto employs 30+ employees and has created award-winning designs, from exclusive residences and vacation villas to large-scale, commercial projects in London, Paris, Riyadh, and Moscow. In addition to World Traveller, the team designed Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator and has been commissioned to design World Seeker, due in November 2024. Each ship will have its own distinct interior design concept.

