Deadline Reminder: Berger Montague Reminds Investors of Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit TUSIMPLE HOLDING, INC. (NASDAQ: TSP)

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague reminds investors that the firm has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California against TuSimple Holdings, Inc. ("TuSimple") (NASDAQ: TSP) on behalf of those who purchased TuSimple: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the TuSimple's April 15, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (b) securities between April 15, 2021 and August 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is captioned Dicker v. TuSimple Holdings, Inc., et al., Case No. 3:22-cv-01300-LL-MSB.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired TuSimple securities between April 15, 2021 and August 1, 2022 may no later than October 31, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation, please contact Berger Montague: James Maro at jmaro@bm.net or (215) 875-3093, or Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015 or visit: https://investigations.bergermontague.com/tusimple/

TuSimple develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It is developing a line of purpose-built Level 4 ("L4") autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. TuSimple operates its Autonomous Freight Network ("AFN") L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. According to TuSimple, AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high-definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system.

On April 15, 2021, TuSimple effected its IPO, selling 33.8 million class A common shares at $40.00 per share, generating $1.031 billion in gross proceeds. The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement contained materially false and misleading statements of fact and failed to disclose facts required to be disclosed therein regarding TuSimple's business, operations, and prospects.

The truth emerged on August 1, 2022, when the Wall Street Journal published an article titled "Self-Driving Truck Accident Draws Attention to Safety at TuSimple," which brought to light a number of previously undisclosed concerns that undermined the defendants' representations and omissions concerning TuSimple's safety. The article referenced an April 6, 2022, accident involving a truck fitted with TuSimple's autonomous driving technology.

Following this news, TuSimple's shares fell $0.97 per share, or nearly 10%, from a closing price of $9.96 per share on July 29, 2022, to a closing price of $8.99 per share on August 1, 2022.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. Any member of the purported class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff through counsel of his/her choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an inactive class member.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and San Diego, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

