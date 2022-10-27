Air Products to Highlight Its Latest Innovations in Oxy-fuel Combustion Technology at the 83rd Conference on Glass Problems

Air Products Foundation to Contribute up to $15,000 to the Ceramic & Glass Industry Foundation



LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) will highlight the company's integrated systems for high efficiency sustainable glass melting, including the latest innovations in its Cleanfire® HR x ™ technology platform, at the 83rd Conference on Glass Problems in Columbus, Ohio, from October 31 to November 3.

Air Products' proprietary Cleanfire HR x burner technology enables glass manufacturers to achieve higher fuel efficiency, lower nitrogen oxides (NO x ) emissions and reduced foam for higher-quality glass production, and is now equipped to handle hydrogen-blended fuels for a lower carbon footprint. The line of industry-leading combustion technology currently includes a system with economical integrated oxygen supply for full oxy-fuel melting, and a novel Synchronized Boost system for side port air-fired furnaces. Like many of the company's next-generation technologies, the HR x burner platform employs Air Products SMART Technology to monitor and control key process parameters. This remote monitoring technology helps enable glass manufacturers to optimize and maintain burner performance and improve their overall operation.

Air Products will host a combined exhibit/hospitality event from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 31 and from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the Bellows F suite of the Columbus Hilton Downtown, where industry specialists will be available to discuss the challenges glass manufacturers face in their daily operations. For each visitor to its suite, the Air Products Foundation will donate $100 (up to a total of $15,000) to the Ceramic & Glass Industry Foundation to help foster innovation by the next generation of ceramic and glass professionals.

In addition, Michael J. Gallagher, Ph.D., Air Products' Lead Engineer, Combustion Glass Applications, and Roger A. Dewing, Air Products' Executive Director of Technology, will host a technical presentation titled, "Blue and green hydrogen production, distribution, and supply for the glass industry and the potential impact of hydrogen fuel blending in glass furnaces," at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 2.

Air Products has been supplying oxy-fuel technology to the glass industry since the mid-1970s. The company's integrated solutions help glass manufacturers increase glass production, reduce fuel consumption, improve glass quality and reduce emissions. Air Products also operates a state-of-the-art Advanced Clean Energy Laboratory that facilitates the development and full-scale testing of actual combustion systems using a full spectrum of gaseous, liquid, and solid fuels from customers. Located in Allentown, Pa., the Clean Energy Laboratory enables remote monitoring of real-time combustion tests from locations around the world.

For more information about Air Products' full range of offerings for the glass industry, including gas supply, combustion systems, technology assistance, safety training programs, or consulting services, call 1-800-654-4567 or visit www.airproducts.com/glass.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

View original content:

SOURCE Air Products