DMI Announces the Acquisition of the Ambit Group

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global leader in digital transformation services, announced today that it has acquired the Ambit Group LLC ("Ambit"), a leading provider of data analytics, cybersecurity, and mission support services to the U.S. Government. The acquisition will further enhance DMI's comprehensive suite of digital services and expand its portfolio of customers and contract vehicles in high priority federal markets.

Founded in 2004, Ambit delivers next-generation digital transformation services to federal agencies with wide-ranging missions across homeland security, regulatory, and civilian services. Ambit is known for its focus on mission performance improvement and brings vast experience serving clients within the federal financial, national security, and federal science communities including the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), among others.

"Demand for IT modernization services leveraging the latest digital innovation and capabilities has never been greater," said Sunny Bajaj, founder and CEO of DMI. "With this addition, we combine Ambit's comprehensive data management, analytics, and cybersecurity services with our cross-industry, digital transformation expertise to help drive the next generation of digital government."

Founded in 2002 and based in Bethesda, Maryland, DMI provides enterprise consulting, transformation and managed services to government and commercial customers through an integrated suite of agile software development and next-gen engineering solutions that combine business strategy, domain specific knowledge, and technical expertise.

"We are thrilled to begin the next phase of our journey as part of DMI," said Kim Hayes, co-CEO of Ambit. "There is a strong cultural alignment to drive innovative, customer-centric strategies and programs for our clients along with a mutual commitment to our people-first philosophy and values of integrity, diversity, and teamwork. With Ambit's track record of success in this space, coupled with DMI's extensive experience and range of services, this pairing represents an unstoppable force."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DMI, a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners, is a global leader in digital strategy, design, transformation, and support services. We bring together an integrated set of industry and technology solutions that combine both public and private sector expertise to deliver human-centric innovation at scale. Born digital, DMI has been delivering secure, mission-critical technology solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises, various state and local government agencies and all fifteen U.S. federal departments. DMI has grown to 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as a market leader as well as named a Top Workplace in both regional and national categories. www.DMInc.com

The Ambit Group designs, deploys, and delivers the next generation of government. Since 2004, Ambit has partnered with federal clients with wide-ranging missions across homeland security, regulatory, federal science, and civilian service to solve the toughest challenges at the heart of the nation's priorities. https://www.theambitgroup.com/

OceanSound Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets. OceanSound employs a partnership approach, working closely with founders, entrepreneurs, and executives of middle market businesses to drive transformational growth. For more information, please visit: www.oceansoundpartners.com.

