Inna Braverman, Eco Wave Power's Founder & CEO, to Give Keynote Address at WIRED Impact Conference in London

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq Capital Market: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Inna Braverman, the Company's founder and CEO, will speak at the WIRED Impact Conference in London, the leading European one-day event, in partnership with BMW, that examines the fast-changing world of sustainability and ESG. Braverman will be giving a keynote presentation on Eco Wave Power's pioneering wave energy technology, and its' upcoming projects in Europe and the U.S.

The conference will take place on November 2, 2022, at Outernet London, an immersive entertainment district in the heart of central London. It will focus on the ideas, technologies, and trends – sustainable finance and investment, the circular economy, warming mitigation, the future of food, corporate governance, renewable energy, future cities, breakthrough technologies, mobility and adaptive environments – that are shaping today's business environment. The conference will examine the challenges and opportunities for organizations to innovate in order to tackle humankind's most pressing challenge and rethink how we live today to take better care of our planet.

Ms. Braverman was recognized by WIRED Magazine as one of the "Females Changing the World" and by Fast Company as one of the world's "Most Creative People in Business for 2020." She also won the United Nations "Global Climate Action Award" in 2019.

Ms. Braverman will be speaking on the Keynote Stage beginning at 10:05 AM (London time).

For the full conference agenda, please see the following link: Agenda - IMPACT - WIRED

"I am excited to share the innovative ways in which the wave energy sector can provide sustainable power and discuss the vast potential this technology has for creating a cleaner and healthier planet," said Braverman. "I am honored to be part of the WIRED Impact Conference because I know that the innovative minds that will come together in London hold the promise of affecting real change to benefit our planet."

Earlier this fall, Braverman spoke in Vox's CODE Conference in Los Angeles, joining tech executives including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, and Entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

For more information about the conference, please visit: https://impact.wired.com/

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart, and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity.

Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

The Company is currently finalizing the construction of its grid connected project in Israel, with co-investment from the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the Eco Wave Power technology as "Pioneering Technology" and will soon commence the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles. The Company also holds concession agreements for commercial installations in Europe and has a total projects pipeline of 327.7 MW.

Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's ADSs are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "WAVE".

Read more about Eco Wave Power at www.ecowavepower.com

Information on, or accessible through, the websites mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Eco Wave Power is using forward-looking statements when it discusses: the upcoming keynote presentation by Eco Wave Power's CEO at the WIRED Impact Conference, the innovative ways in which the wave energy sector can provide sustainable power, the potential of Eco Wave Power's technology to create a cleaner and healthier planet, the upcoming finalization of the Company's construction of its grid connected project in Israel, and the planned commencement of the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles.These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC, which is available on the on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO

Inna@ecowavepower.com

+97235094017

For additional investor/media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

+1.646.809.2183

wave@fnkir.com

Media Inquiries:

Jacob Scott, Vectis Strategies

+1.412.445.7719

jscott@vectisstrategies.com

