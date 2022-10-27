Large North Carolina Public Institution Launches Partnership with Teletherapy Solution

East Carolina University partners with Uwill

GREENVILLE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill, the leading teletherapy solution for colleges and students, is pleased to announce a partnership with East Carolina University (ECU) that will expand the current mental health services on campus by providing teletherapy to students at no cost. Uwill's innovative platform enables students to select counselors based on need, preferences, and immediacy, expanding access during a time of urgent necessity for student mental health support on college campuses.

"As an institution that serves one of the state's most diverse populations of learners, it's especially important that we provide mental health services that reflect, and respond to, the priorities and preferences of our students," said Dr. Virginia Hardy, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at ECU. "By providing students with on-demand access to teletherapy, Uwill greatly expands the capacity of our center and provide options for students to receive help from professionals who understand their unique identity and circumstances."

A ten-time recipient of the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) award , ECU was established with the mission of developing tomorrow's leaders to serve and inspire positive change. The university is widely recognized as a leader in developing and implementing initiatives that promote inclusion and belonging.

"Emerging technologies have allowed institutions to expand the capacity of their mental health resources, helping more students and empowering them to make positive changes in their lives," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "As an institution committed to serving students with a broad range of backgrounds, interests, and educational goals, ECU is setting an example for colleges throughout the country."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first Higher Ed therapist matching platform and wellness environment. The solution offers an immediate connection to an available licensed counselor based on student preferences, a direct crisis connection, and wellness programming. Uwill partners with more than 100 institutions worldwide including Dartmouth College, Columbus State Community College, and Fairfield University.

About Uwill

Uwill has become the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 100 institutions including Boston College, University of Michigan, American Public University System, and University of Maryland, College Park. Uwill is the teletherapy education partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com.

