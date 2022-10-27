Women's Care Announces Tushar Ramani, MD, as new Chief Executive Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Care, a leading national women's healthcare group, today announces Tushar Ramani, MD, as the company's chief executive officer, following an extensive national search. Dr. Ramani is a seasoned provider, entrepreneur, and executive with more than 30 years of healthcare and leadership experience, most recently as CEO and Chairman of CRH Medical Corporation, now a Well Health (TSX: WELL) company.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Women's Care. As a former practicing physician, my enthusiasm for this role stems from our reputation for delivering high-quality care, and our roster of highly accomplished physicians and providers. This sets us apart as a national leader in women's health and allows us to fulfill our mission of improving the health of women every day," shares Dr. Ramani.

With a growing national network of obstetrics and gynecology physicians, specialists, and providers, Women's Care's expertise in practice operations allows providers to focus completely on caring for and producing high-quality outcomes for patients, supported by up-to-date clinical guidelines and best-in-class data management. Founded in 1998 and owned by its physician partners, Women's Care has expanded to Arizona, California, Florida, and Kentucky.

"Tushar brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the multi-site physician services space, having led and grown both private and public companies," said Michael Chang, Chairman of Women's Care. "He has a proven track record of delivering shareholder value, combining keen strategic insight with operational acumen."

"Tushar is kind, inquisitive, and driven," added Dr. Ignacio Armas, Chairman of Women's Care in Florida. "He is a visionary executive who has helped companies like ours reach their full potential. We are excited to have him leading our team."

Prior to CRH Medical Corporation, Dr. Ramani co-founded Anesthetix, a national anesthesia practice and contract management company, which was acquired by TeamHealth (NYSE: TMH). Dr. Ramani served as President and CEO of TeamHealth Anesthesia for three years where he grew the business to more than 500 physicians in 23 states. He has additionally held Director or Chief Executive Officer roles in the surgicalist, acute care telehealth, radiology, dental, pharmaceutical and behavioral health spaces.

Dr. Ramani is a graduate of Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, PA, and completed his residency at Mount Sinai Medical School in New York, NY.

Women's Care is a leading national women's healthcare group, providing comprehensive patient care in obstetrics, gynecology, women's health, and cancer care through all phases of life. With a national network of 100+ locations, a state-of-the-art clinical laboratory, and over 400 obstetrician-gynecologists and specialists, we perform more than 2.4M annual patient encounters and deliver more than 23,000 newborns a year. With a focus on preventive care, we encourage and support women to prioritize their healthcare. Visit womenscareobgyn.com.

