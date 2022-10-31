INBOX HEALTH NAMED TO THE 2022 MARCUM TECH TOP 40

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbox Health has been named to the 2022 Marcum Tech Top 40, an annual awards program recognizing Connecticut's fastest growing technology and life sciences companies.

Inbox Health, a software solution for better patient billing, support, and payment, has experienced rapid growth in recent years. The growth of the technology platform, which is built for medical billing companies and practices, is largely due to the necessity to adopt patient-first billing, a need that is prevalent as patients take on a greater share of healthcare costs. This year alone, Inbox Health has added more than 1,000 practices to its platform and serves 2,500 healthcare practices nationwide. To date, Inbox Health has facilitated medical billing for more than 35 million patients.

Inbox Health automates patient A/R workflows while elevating the patient experience. Patients receive and pay their bill over their preferred communication channel and have access to enhanced support over live chat, text, email, and phone call if they have questions about their bill. This enhanced experience reduces the time billing companies spend on patient billing and payments while increasing collections significantly.

"We're honored to have been named to the 2022 Marcum Tech Top 40 list," said Blake Walker, chief executive officer of Inbox Health. "Our growth is a testament for the need for a more transparent patient billing experience in healthcare that simultaneously improves the operational efficiency of medical practices and billing companies."

Now in its 15th year, the Marcum Tech Top 40 recognizes technology leaders in six industry sectors that reflect the state's technology landscape:

Advanced Manufacturing

Energy, Environment, and Green Technology

IT Services

Life Sciences

New Media, Internet, and Telecommunications

Software

Tech Top 40 companies are both privately and publicly held, must have $3 million in annual revenue, and demonstrate a record of progressive growth in each of the past four years.

A virtual announcement of this year's event winners was released on October 27 to celebrate the growth of the Connecticut tech and life sciences sector and encourage industry leaders, observers and newcomers to rally around the new class of industry break-outs. The video and press release can be viewed here.

"The Marcum Tech Top 40 celebrates the advancements, culture, and individuals driving the tech and life sciences community in Connecticut. We extend our warmest congratulations to Inbox Health for its leadership, vision and success," said Michael K. Brooder, CPA, Marcum's office managing partner in Hartford and the Firm's National Technology & Life Sciences leader.

About Inbox Health

Inbox Health directly addresses one of the fastest-growing problems in healthcare—the challenge of patient A/R. Built for medical billers, Inbox Health automates patient billing and patient payments and modernizes the patient support experience. Inbox Health improves patient engagement by providing clear medical bills immediately after service, choice of payment methods and communication channels, and fast, empathetic support through the phone and live chat. By improving the patient experience, billers see an increase in profitability, cash flow, and collection speeds. With Inbox Health, billing companies report a 60% increase in collection speeds in the first 60 days. Inbox Health provides billing companies an automated, streamlined platform that saves time, reduces paper statement costs, and results in fewer patient phone calls. Inbox Health currently serves over 2,000 healthcare practices and over 2 million patients. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., Inbox Health was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. More information can be found at www.inboxhealth.com.

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory services firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. Through the Marcum Group, the Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, executive search and staffing, and strategic marketing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. Marcum is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion. The Firm is a founding member of LEA Global and is the exclusive U.S. partner firm of ECOVIS International. Ever wonder where the people with all the answers get all the answers? #AskMarcum. Visit www.marcumllp.com for more information about how Marcum can help.

