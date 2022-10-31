Kenny Pfitzer Designs Heads to SEMA with Instant Classics - Two Widebody VW Buses Featuring Bespoke Style and Custom Machined Composite Body Panels Set to Steal the Show

--Southern California Clothing Brands FB COUNTY and The Original Cascade Commissioned Builds and Provided Inspiration for Both Overall Designs--

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenny Pfitzer Designs , one of the industry's most iconic automotive designers and custom builders, heads into the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas with two builds that are set to be the most talked about vehicles at the show. The concepts are a collaboration with two premier clothing brands that embody the style and class of the Southern California lifestyle – FB County and The Original Cascade . Founded in 1991, FB COUNTY is the designer and manufacturer of innovative street wear with its clothing appearing in several Hollywood films including The Fast and the Furious and Straight Outta Compton. Original Cascade is the rebirth of the 1933 legendary clothing company and now features several high-quality men's and women's flannels all inspired by its passion of cars. Both brands collaborated with KPD to come up with these bold designs which combine modern form with the timeless style of the Volkswagen Bus.

Kenny Pfitzer Designs, a Southern California design studio, is driven to create the world’s most exciting vehicles and architectural elements. Breaking free from the mold, KPD focuses not only on specific custom builds, but serves as an incubator for automotive manufacturers as well. The foundation for the business reaches far outside the automotive industry, applying KPD’s creative energy towards stunning builds for nearly all industries. (PRNewswire)

The builds began in late August with two early 1960s VW buses, a 1963 Single Cab and a 1961 15-Window Deluxe. Both were completely stripped down and scanned in 3D to design the different body panels which included front and rear fender flares, roof wing, front splitter, rear roll pan and rocker panels. Using CAD software, all body panels were designed and machined using special composite material which gave Kenny the ability to create body panels that perfectly match the buses' classic body shape.

All interior parts were removed, and full custom interiors were designed and built from scratch. Both buses got all new interiors, upholstery and CNC machined components for the gage clusters, pedals, switches and other key interior elements. The buses also got all new air-ride suspension kits, brakes, lighting, electrical components and more.

Key suppliers to the builds:

AL-13 Wheels – High-precision, bespoke Monoblock C020 wheels – High-precision, bespoke Monoblock C020 wheels

Falken Tires – AZENIS RT660 High-performance tires AZENIS

A1 Performance Exhaust Systems – SIDEWINDER stainless header exhaust and 'TWIN-Tube' SIDEWINDER stainless muffler

"These have been two of the most challenging and rewarding builds I've ever done for SEMA. When FB COUNTY and Original Cascade came to me with the concept to design and build two wide-body buses at the same time, I knew instantly we were going to turn some heads at this year's show," said Kenny Pfitzer, president of Kenny Pfitzer Designs. "We've had some very long days and had to overcome some massive design hurdles to bring this together, but in the end it's all worth it. We are rolling into SEMA with two of the most stunning vehicles at the show, and that's what we do at KPD. This is where modern design meets timeless inspiration."

"When we sat down with Kenny and explained what we were looking for, he was immediately onboard with this project. We could not be more excited about what KPD has built for our brands at SEMA. He perfectly captured the essence of both FB COUNTY and Original Cascade with the bold design of these buses and it shows why he's one of the best in the business," said Hunter Kim, Marketing Director for FB COUNTY. "Kenny's attention to detail and his ability to mold and craft precision body parts is legendary and perfectly aligns with our brands. We offer some of the highest quality street wear available and these builds do an awesome job of representing our brands."

Because of its proprietary design and build process, KPD has the capability to duplicate all composite body parts used in this build for additional builds. Early next year, KPD will begin taking orders for custom widebody Volkswagen bus builds and can either transform someone's personal bus or source a bus for the build. The composite body parts or body kits will not be made available for purchase.

The FB COUNTY and Original Cascade Buses can be seen live at SEMA in the Diamond Lot located outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center's all-new West Hall. Both buses will be part of SEMA Ignited and following the SEMA show, they are scheduled to go on tour throughout the United States.

For more information about Kenny Pfitzer Designs, visit www.kennypfitzerdesign.com . High-resolution imagery of both widebody buses can be found here: https://bit.ly/3WsxrwK .

ABOUT KENNY PFITZER DESIGNS

Kenny Pfitzer Designs, a Southern California design studio, is driven to create the world's most exciting vehicles and architectural elements. Breaking free from the mold, KPD focuses not only on specific custom builds, but serves as an incubator for automotive manufacturers as well. The foundation for the business reaches far outside the automotive industry, applying KPD's creative energy towards stunning builds for nearly all industries. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is more than an automotive powerhouse design studio, it also has a large fabrication team that turns innovative concepts into reality. Follow KPD's latest builds and creations on Instagram .

Kenny Pfitzer Designs, one of the industry’s most iconic automotive designers and custom builders, heads into the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas with two builds that are set to be the most talked about vehicles at the show. The concepts are a collaboration with two premier clothing brands that embody the style and class of the Southern California lifestyle – FB County and The Original Cascade. Both builds are being featured in the Diamond Lot outside of the all-new West Hall at SEMA 2022. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kenny Pfitzer Designs