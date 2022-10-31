Leading Bridal E-tailer Azazie Launches Limited Edition Capsule Collection with Pnina Tornai

Pnina Tornai for Azazie Features High-Quality Opulent Bridesmaid Dresses that Honor the Individuality of Every Woman in the Bridal Party

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie , the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, announced a limited-edition capsule collection with top-selling celebrity couture bridal designer, Pnina Tornai. This curated collection features seven high-quality opulent and modern bridesmaid styles including a Sleek Satin Pantsuit for a gorgeous gown alternative.

The limited-edition capsule collection also features dresses in Mikado, Jersey, Satin and Chiffon in a range of lengths offering something special and unique for everyone in the bridal party. Styles retail from $89 to $179.

"To all the beautiful brides and bridesmaids that have chosen my dresses to accompany them on their special days and for all those who will do so in future—I designed these new dresses, jumpsuits and separates just for you. I'd like to thank all my gorgeous Pnina bridesmaids; THANK YOU for inspiring me! I am so happy to present my new creations, made from the energy of love that you all send my way." says Tornai.

Click here to view the collection, which is available exclusively on Azazie.com now through December 31, 2022, and ready to ship to the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

The license agreement between Pnina Tornai and Azazie was brokered by Brandgenuity licensing agency, in partnership with A3 Artists Agency.

ABOUT AZAZIE

The leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality, gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Azazie has appeared on The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets and won the Glossy Beauty and Fashion Award for the Best E-Commerce Experience in addition to being recognized as one of Newsweek's Fastest Growing Online Shops in 2022. Visit the website at www.azazie.com.

ABOUT PNINA TORNAI

With over 20 years of experience, bridal designer Pnina Tornai has established herself as one of the leading names in bridal fashion and eveningwear couture. Since 2005, Tornai has dedicated herself to giving thousands of brides from all around the world the wedding day look they have always dreamed of. Her signature designs include sheer corsets, extraordinary lace work, high-end fabrications and crystal embellishments. Tornai has generated a global fan base and following as an influencer in fashion, bridal, and lifestyle, and has appeared in 18 seasons of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress and a variety of other television programs in the US and worldwide.

